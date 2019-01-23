  • STV
Sturgeon: May's position on Brexit needs to change

Dan Vevers Dan Vevers

The First Minister spoke to STV News ahead of a meeting with the Prime Minister on Wednesday.

First Minister: I will wait to hear what Prime Minister has to say. STV

Nicola Sturgeon has warned Theresa May she has to change her stance on Brexit ahead of a one-on-one meeting in Westminster.

The First Minister is expected to meet the Prime Minister for talks later on Wednesday after May outlined her "plan B" for EU withdrawal at the start of the week.

Addressing MPs after her Brexit deal was defeated by a record-breaking Commons margin of 230, the PM vowed to give the devolved administrations an "enhanced role" in the next phase of negotiations with Brussels.

That phase will flesh out in more detail the UK's future relationship with Europe, covering issues like security trade.

However, Sturgeon told STV News she was "sceptical" of promises of increased involvement in talks between UK and EU negotiators.

The First Minister also urged the Prime Minister to extend Article 50, which would delay Britain's current EU exit date of March 29, to prevent crashing out without a deal.

https://stv.tv/news/politics/1434809-report-no-deal-brexit-would-cost-scotland-14bn-a-year/ | default

About Wednesday's meeting, Sturgeon said: "I will wait to hear what the Prime Minister has to say.

"It doesn't appear to me as if she's changed her approach one iota after the historic defeat she suffered in the House of Commons last week.

"Her approach needs to change and it needs to start by recognising that time is running out and there can't be more wasting of time.

"That's why seeking to extend Article 50 now is so important and I think she should be open to another referendum on Europe."

She added: "I will continue to make the point that Scotland voted to remain in the EU and if our voice continues to be ignored and sidelined, then it will be important for Scotland to consider what future it wants, including the option of independence."

https://stv.tv/news/politics/1434657-sturgeon-to-lay-out-indyref2-plans-in-matter-of-weeks/ | default

The First Minister also told STV she was "hugely sceptical" about the Prime Minister's vow to involve the Scottish Government further in the next phase of Brexit talks.

"We've heard these empty promises for two and a half years now and they've never been delivered," she said.

"I don't really think more empty words will cut any ice on this - it's her actions she'll be judged by, not her rhetoric."

After last Tuesday's Commons rejection of her deal, May entered into cross-party Brexit talks, including with the SNP, and in Monday's update to MPs vowed further consultation.

The Prime Minister told the Commons: "While it will always be for Her Majesty's Government to negotiate for the whole of the UK, we are also committed to giving the devolved administrations an enhanced role in the next phase, respecting their competence and vital interests in these negotiations."

"I hope to meet both first ministers in the course of this week and will use the opportunity to discuss this further with them."

But she rejected suggestions she should back a second Brexit referendum, or People's Vote, saying she worried about the precedent it would set.

May said: "I have set out many times my deep concerns about returning to the British people for a second referendum. Our duty is to implement the decision of the first one.

"I fear a second referendum would set a difficult precedent that could have significant implications for how we handle referendums in this country - not least strengthening the hand of those campaigning to break up our United Kingdom."

https://stv.tv/news/politics/1434801-may-offers-sturgeon-enhanced-role-in-brexit-trade-talks/ | default

The meeting will take place despite the UK Government cancelling Brexit talks with senior politicians from Scotland and Wales later this week.

Fiona Hyslop, the Scottish Government's external affairs secretary, said a meeting of the Joint Ministerial Committee due to be held on Thursday will no longer take place.

She said the move "flies in the face of the Prime Minister's rhetoric" after Theresa May had promised an "enhanced role" for the devolved governments in Brexit negotiations.

Ms Hyslop told MSPs in Holyrood on Tuesday: "Given the Prime Minister's approach to engagement with the Scottish Government to date, her offer of an enhanced role for devolved administrations lacks credibility."

She added: "This morning, the UK Government cancelled a meeting of the Joint Ministerial Committee that deals with EU negotiations, which was due to take place on Thursday - a decision which flies in the face of the Prime Minister's rhetoric."

The UK Government claimed "diary pressures" had led to the cancellations.

