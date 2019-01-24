Concerns raised over waste firm months before redundancies

Health officials first told the Scottish Government about HES in August 2018

HES: Majority of staff have now received redundancy payments (file pic). STV

The Scottish Government was told of problems at a clinical waste disposal firm several months before it ceased trading and made hundreds of staff redundant.

Health secretary Jeane Freeman told MSPs at Holyrood that Department of Health officials contacted the Scottish Government in August 2018 raising concerns about huge backlogs of clinical waste at Healthcare Environmental Services (HES) sites in England.

She said contingency plans were drawn up, at an initial cost of £1.4m to the Scottish Government, but at the time HES were not in breach of environmental permits, licences or storage limits north of the border.

The Scottish Environmental Protection Agency later issued four enforcement notices and HES told NHS boards across Scotland it could not fulfil its contracted obligations on December 7. The company ceased trading 20 days later.

Ms Freeman said the government had taken steps to try to secure the unpaid December wages.

Of the 262 people entitled to redundancy across Scotland and England, 244 have now received it, she added.

A new £10m-a-year contract for NHS services in Scotland with UK firm Tradebe Healthcare Ltd, is expected to be completed by the end of January.

Ms Freeman said: "Throughout, our priority has been to ensure measures are in place so that NHS Scotland can continue to receive clinical waste services and that public safety is ensured.

"There have been no reports that patient care has been affected or public safety compromised and we are working to ensure that this remains the case."

Last week, MSPS were told of a backlog of between 250 and 300 tonnes of clinical waste and ten tonnes of anatomical waste at Scottish HES sites in Dundee and Shotts, North Lanarkshire.

HES has previous denied claims human body parts were among waste stockpiled at its sites but Environment Agency reports said the company stored remains of NHS patients in unrefrigerated units for more than six months.

