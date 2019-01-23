Sturgeon: May 'not willing to listen' at Number 10 meeting

The First Minister joined the Prime Minister and Welsh First Minister for talks in Downing Street.

Nicola Sturgeon has accused Theresa May of not "listening to or hearing" Scottish concerns after she attended talks at Downing Street.

Speaking after the meeting, the First Minister said the Prime Minister had failed to show any "willingness to compromise" on Brexit.

She also reiterated comments she made prior to the discussions that May was "running scared" of the prospects of both a second Scottish independence vote and a second EU referendum.

A spokesman for the Prime Minister said the talks were part of "ongoing discussions to find a consensus" on EU withdrawal.

The First Minister has also been invited to join a new Cabinet sub-committee dedicated to Brexit preparations, Number 10 added.

It comes after May outlined her "plan B" for EU withdrawal to the House of Commons at the start of the week.

Addressing MPs after her Brexit deal was defeated by a historic Commons margin of 230, the PM vowed to give the devolved administrations an "enhanced role" in the next phase of negotiations with Brussels.

That phase will flesh out in more detail the UK's future relationship with Europe, covering issues like security trade.

Sturgeon arrived at Number 10 alongside Scottish constitutional relations secretary Michael Russell, with Welsh First Minister Mark Drakeford also joining the trilateral meeting.

Speaking afterwards, the First Minister told reporters: "To be frank, there wasn't much indication that the Prime Minister is listening to or hearing the concerns of people in Scotland and no doubt across the UK about trade, and the economy and population.

"There's no real sign of any willingness to compromise on the red lines that have so constrained the position she finds herself in.

"It seems to me that her priority is trying to win support from the DUP and the hardline Brexiteers in her own party rather than genuinely try to compromise to bring others on side and that strikes me as a course of action that is destined to fail.

"I remain really concerned that we're in a position now that we need to be seeking an extension of Article 50, otherwise that no-deal cliff edge gets ever closer."

'The Prime Ministers fears that she would lose another Scottish independence referendum so she's running scared of the verdict of the people. It's probably the same reason why she doesn't want another EU referendum, because she thinks she might lose that. People who are confident in their arguments don't run away from the verdict of the people.' Nicola Sturgeon

She said the Prime Minister "was keener to rule out that she wasn't prepared to do: extend Article 50, contemplate a second EU referendum.

"I specifically asked her if she was prepared to at least put on the table for discussion red lines around free movement and trade policy that if she was open to discussing those would open up different possible futures."

On independence, Sturgeon said: "The Prime Ministers fears that she would lose another Scottish independence referendum so she's running scared of the verdict of the people.

"It's probably the same reason why she doesn't want another EU referendum, because she thinks she might lose that.

"People who are confident in their arguments don't run away from the verdict of the people.

"But people in Scotland are probably getting sick of tired of hearing what the Prime Minister wants.

"What the Prime Minister wants is not the most important thing here, what Scotland needs is what matters most."

She added: "Brexit is demonstrating on a daily basis right now that Scotland needs the ability to take our own decisions, so that we're not dragged down the wrong path by Tory ideologues and we don't constantly face the prospect of having policies imposed by Westminster governments that we didn't vote for."

The First Minister has indicated she will reveal her thoughts on the timing of a new independence push in a "matter of weeks".

In a statement after the talks, a UK Government spokesman said: "Today the Prime Minister met with the First Ministers of Scotland and Wales as part of ongoing discussions to find a consensus around the terms of the UK's exit from the EU.

"Both ministers have been invited by the Prime Minister to attend all relevant meetings of a new Cabinet sub-committee that will bring together work on preparations for the UK's exit from the EU, spanning both deal and no deal outcomes.

"This builds on the increasing engagement in recent months between the UK Government and the devolved administrations and our commitment to give them an enhanced role in the next phase of the Brexit process, respecting their vital interests in these negotiations."

"The Prime Minister also made clear that the right way to rule out no deal is to agree a deal, and that is what the Government wants to achieve."

Earlier at Prime Minister's Questions, May told the Commons a second Scottish independence referendum was "the last thing we want".

She was replying to a question from Tory MP for Stirling, Stephen Kerr, who urged the Prime Minister to "firmly" reject any demand from Sturgeon for a fresh independence vote.

May answered: "As he points out, Scotland held a referendum in 2014 - it was legal, it was fair, it was decisive and the people clearly voted for Scotland to remain part of the UK.

"But more than that, at the last general election the people of Scotland again sent a very clear message that they do not want a second divisive referendum.

"But the SNP sadly are out of touch with the people of Scotland and they haven't yet heard that message.

"The last thing we want is a second independence referendum, the UK should be pulling together not being driven apart."