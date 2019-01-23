Union backs call for 'winter break' on forced evictions

Campaign to prevent deaths on Scotland's streets gathers momentum.

Homelessness: More than 5000 Scots sleep rough every year (file pic). Pixabay

Proposals to introduce a "winter break" on forced evictions have been supported by Scotland's largest student organisation.

NUS Scotland has given its support to a campaign by the Living Rent tenants' union in a move to prevent winter deaths on Scottish streets.

The campaign urges the Scottish Government to create a law so people cannot be evicted from their homes during the winter months.

A similar scheme, treve hivernale, was implemented in France in 1956, specifying evictions cannot be made from a rented property between October 31 and March 31.

The law also legislates against people from having their power supply cut off.

According to figures from Shelter Scotland, more than 5000 people sleep rough in Scotland throughout the year.

Living Rent said almost 100 homeless people died in Scotland last year.

Elena Semple, NUS Scotland vice-president for communities, said: "Often at the behest of unscrupulous, rogue landlords, students are tenants at most risk as they are vulnerable to those who seek to make a quick profit on the lack of affordable rented accommodation.

"As temperatures plummet over the winter months, rough sleeping and homelessness numbers continue to rise - a situation that is entirely avoidable.

"NUS Scotland are delighted to join and support the campaign to introduce a winter break on housing evictions during the winter months.

"We are calling on the Scottish Government to engage in the campaign, ensuring everyone across the country has access to safe, secure and warm accommodation this winter."

David Hanson, of the Living Rent Tenants' Union, said: "As homelessness rises in Scotland, the threat of eviction in the midst of another brutally cold winter continues to be unacceptable, with almost 100 people alone dying while homeless last year.

"With increasing support from NUS and other union bodies we hope this can only further encourage the Scottish Government to implement a winter break to all evictions to tackle one of the root causes of homelessness and ensure that tenants are safe through the winter months."

