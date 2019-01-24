Former First Minister Alex Salmond arrested by police

STV News understands he is due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Thursday.

Alex Salmond: He is due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court.

Former First Minister Alex Salmond has been arrested and charged.

The 64-year-old is due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Thursday.

It's not yet known what he has been charged with.

Police: Officers have charged Alex Salmond. Getty

STV News understands he is not in custody following his arrest on Wednesday.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "We can confirm a 64-year-old man has been arrested and charged and a report has been sent to the procurator fiscal."

Arrested: He has also been charged.

Mr Salmond, from Linlithgow, was the Scottish first minister from 2007 to 2014.

He resigned following the "No" vote in the Scottish independence referendum.

Mr Salmond then returned to frontline politics when he was elected as the SNP MP for Gordon in 2015 and became the party's foreign affairs spokesman at Westminster before losing the seat in the snap general election two years later.

