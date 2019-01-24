Alex Salmond charged with attempted rapes and sexual assaults

The 64-year-old appeared at Edinburgh Sheriff Court after being arrested by police.

Alex Salmond: He appeared at Edinburgh Sheriff Court. Getty

Former First Minister Alex Salmond has been charged with two attempted rapes and nine sexual assaults.

The 64-year-old appeared at Edinburgh Sheriff Court after being arrested by police on Wednesday.

Salmond has been accused of two counts of attempted rape and nine sexual assaults.

He has also been charged with two indecent assaults and a breach of the peace.

He made no plea or declaration during the private hearing at Edinburgh Sheriff Court and was committed for further examination.

Salmond is expected to appear in court at a later date.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5993380198001-salmond-16x9.jpg" />

Outside court, Salmond said: "I attended a police station in central Scotland and I was released on condition I came to the court today to face the charges against me.

"That I have now done.

"Let me say from the outset, I'm innocent from any criminality whatsoever.

"Now that these proceedings, criminal proceedings are live, it is even more important to respect the court.

"And therefore, the only thing that I can say is I refute absolutely these allegations of criminality and I will defend myself to the utmost in court.

"I've got great faith in the court system in Scotland."

Earlier this month, the Scottish Government admitted it acted unlawfully while investigating sexual harassment claims against Salmond, which he denies.

Nicola Sturgeon said the news of her predecessor's arrest would come as "a shock to many", but added due to proceedings now being live she would not comment in detail.

Arrest: Salmond was taken to a police station on Wednesday. Getty

Speaking to the media before First Minister's Questions, she said: "I know this will be a shock to many people but as Police Scotland have said today, these are now live criminal proceedings

"Now more than ever it would be completely inappropriate for me or anyone else for that matter to comment in any detail.

"I hope both the media and indeed members of the public will understand that position."

Mr Salmond, from Aberdeenshire, was the First Minister from 2007 to 2014. He resigned following the "No" vote in the Scottish independence referendum.

Mr Salmond then returned to frontline politics when he was elected as the SNP MP for Gordon in 2015 and became the party's foreign affairs spokesman at Westminster before losing the seat in the general election two years later.

Scottish Parliament Presiding Officer Ken Macintosh told MSPs prior to First Minister's Questions: "Members will be aware of reports in the media this morning that the former first minister Alex Salmond has been arrested.

"As I hope members will also be aware, and as applies with all such matters, that means that parliamentary rules on sub-judice apply as this case is now active."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.