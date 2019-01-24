  • STV
  • MySTV

Alex Salmond charged with attempted rapes and sexual assaults

Andy McLaren Andy McLaren

The 64-year-old appeared at Edinburgh Sheriff Court after being arrested by police.

Alex Salmond: He appeared at Edinburgh Sheriff Court.
Alex Salmond: He appeared at Edinburgh Sheriff Court. Getty

Former First Minister Alex Salmond has been charged with two attempted rapes and nine sexual assaults.

The 64-year-old appeared at Edinburgh Sheriff Court after being arrested by police on Wednesday.

Salmond has been accused of two counts of attempted rape and nine sexual assaults.

He has also been charged with two indecent assaults and a breach of the peace.

He made no plea or declaration during the private hearing at Edinburgh Sheriff Court and was committed for further examination.

Salmond is expected to appear in court at a later date.

Outside court, Salmond said: "I attended a police station in central Scotland and I was released on condition I came to the court today to face the charges against me.

"That I have now done.

"Let me say from the outset, I'm innocent from any criminality whatsoever.

"Now that these proceedings, criminal proceedings are live, it is even more important to respect the court.

"And therefore, the only thing that I can say is I refute absolutely these allegations of criminality and I will defend myself to the utmost in court.

"I've got great faith in the court system in Scotland."

Earlier this month, the Scottish Government admitted it acted unlawfully while investigating sexual harassment claims against Salmond, which he denies.

Nicola Sturgeon said the news of her predecessor's arrest would come as "a shock to many", but added due to proceedings now being live she would not comment in detail.

Arrest: Salmond was taken to a police station on Wednesday.
Arrest: Salmond was taken to a police station on Wednesday. Getty

Speaking to the media before First Minister's Questions, she said: "I know this will be a shock to many people but as Police Scotland have said today, these are now live criminal proceedings

"Now more than ever it would be completely inappropriate for me or anyone else for that matter to comment in any detail.

"I hope both the media and indeed members of the public will understand that position."

Mr Salmond, from Aberdeenshire, was the First Minister from 2007 to 2014. He resigned following the "No" vote in the Scottish independence referendum.

Mr Salmond then returned to frontline politics when he was elected as the SNP MP for Gordon in 2015 and became the party's foreign affairs spokesman at Westminster before losing the seat in the general election two years later.

Scottish Parliament Presiding Officer Ken Macintosh told MSPs prior to First Minister's Questions: "Members will be aware of reports in the media this morning that the former first minister Alex Salmond has been arrested.

"As I hope members will also be aware, and as applies with all such matters, that means that parliamentary rules on sub-judice apply as this case is now active."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.