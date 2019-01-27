  • STV
  • MySTV

Sturgeon: Indyref2 plans not changed by Salmond case

Dan Vevers Dan Vevers

The First Minister told STV News that independence is 'bigger than any one individual'.

Indyref: Salmond and Sturgeon hold up the 2014 independence white paper (file pic).
Indyref: Salmond and Sturgeon hold up the 2014 independence white paper (file pic). PA

Nicola Sturgeon has said her plans for a potential second Scottish independence referendum have not been altered by Alex Salmond's criminal case.

The First Minister said the cause of Scottish independence is "bigger than any one individual" and declared her predecessor's legal troubles have "no impact on the question of Scotland's future".

She has previously vowed to give her thoughts on the next steps for a fresh independence push in a "matter of weeks".

But a report in the Sunday Times suggested some SNP sources feel the case against Salmond "calls into question any prospect of calling a second independence referendum any time soon".

https://stv.tv/news/politics/1434908-alex-salmond-charged-with-attempted-rape-and-sexual-assaults/ | default

The former first minister is facing 14 criminal charges, including two for attempted rape and nine for sexual assault.

Speaking to STV News, Sturgeon reiterated that she could not comment on the charges due to the live legal proceedings against Salmond.

Asked if the revelations altered the timetable around her plans for a possible new independence vote, the First Minister answered: "No."

She continued: "This has no impact on the question of Scotland's future, which is, of course, bigger than any one individual.

"I will set out my views within the next weeks as I've said before and that will be a judgement based on what is right for Scotland.

"The case for decisions being made here in Scotland, rather than allowing big decisions about our country to be made in Westminster, I think have been strengthened by the experience of Brexit.

"Because these decisions are taken in Westminster right now, we face exit from the EU against our will, with all of the damaging consequences of that."

https://stv.tv/news/politics/1434883-sturgeon-may-not-willing-to-listen-at-number-10-meeting/ | default

But The Times quoted a "senior SNP figure" as saying: "This week changes everything... the story is just too big not to have an impact on what the leadership wants to do."

A "prominent SNP MSP" is also reported as telling the paper: "It calls into question any prospect of calling a second independence referendum any time soon."

The First Minister refused to confirm if she had a date in her mind for when she will set out her independence plans.

She told STV: "There is still a lot of water to go under the bridge in terms of Westminster's decisions on Brexit over the next couple of weeks, the next few weeks.

"It's important that I reflect on that and look at what happens, what direction Westminster decides to take, and it's only at that stage that I will make that decision."

The House of Commons will hold a vote on Tuesday on Theresa May's "plan B" for EU withdrawal after her Brexit deal was heavily defeated earlier this month.

https://stv.tv/news/politics/1434970-snp-to-table-amendment-to-stop-the-clock-on-brexit/ | default

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

Related Articles

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.