  • STV
  • MySTV

Brexit: Everything you need to know about MPs' amendments

Colin Mackay Colin Mackay

Crucial day on the road to Brexit sees MPs attempt to alter the Prime Minister's withdrawal deal.

Theresa May faces a testing day in the Commons.
Theresa May faces a testing day in the Commons.

Westminster is gripped by the latest round of power struggles over Brexit. Following a historic defeat, losing by a record 230 votes two weeks ago, the Prime Minister will return with her motion to Parliament tomorrow, but this time it is facing a series of amendments.

Any one of them could help break the deadlock and move things on, but there is a real possibility that none of them will get passed and we will still be deadlocked as the clock ticks down to Brexit on March 29.

There are two main options, from different sides of the Brexit divide.

Delaying Brexit

An amendment proposed by Labour's Yvette Cooper and Tory MP Nick Boles focuses on extending Article 50 by up to nine months to avoid leaving the European Union with No Deal.

The SNP and Lib Dems will support this amendment but the key to getting enough Parliamentary support is whether the Labour leadership backs it.

There has also been some talk of government ministers resigning to vote for this option, but I wouldn't hold my breath on that.

https://stv.tv/news/politics/1434920-no-deal-brexit-would-damage-scotland-s-economy-msps-warn/ | default

Removing the backstop

The second big amendment, which seems to be gaining ground, comes from Conservative MP Sir Graham Brady.

He chairs the backbench 1922 Committee of Conservative MPs and is a big Brexit supporter. It, in theory, backs the Prime Minister's plan, except for the Northern Irish backstop.

It aims to strengthen Theresa May's hand in going back to Brussels and demanding a better deal. It has been gaining support among the hard Brexiteers, who now seem willing to back the PM's deal without the Irish backstop.

If the government and the DUP back it, it has a real chance of success, but beyond Westminster it would mean serious renegotiation with Brussels and they and the Irish government are ruling it out.

https://stv.tv/news/politics/1434627-theresa-may-s-brexit-deal-defeated-by-more-than-200-votes/ | default

Other amendments

The SNP will propose revoking Article 50 to hold another referendum, the so-called People's Vote.

Former Conservative Attorney General Dominic Grieve is proposing an option to return power to Parliament. This would give much more control over the parliamentary timetable to MPs voting on different proposals.

Hilary Benn's option involves holding a series of indicative votes until MPs find one which can carry a majority in Parliament.

Labour MPs will meet today to finalise their plans. Jeremy Corbyn is clear that No Deal must be taken off the table, beyond that he is less clear. His amendment is likely to focus on that and remaining in a Customs Union. 

https://stv.tv/news/politics/1434970-snp-to-table-amendment-to-stop-the-clock-on-brexit/ | default

Another cross-party amendment comes from Labour MP Jack Dromey and Conservative MP Caroline Spelman calling on the PM to rule out a No-Deal Brexit, but does not bind her to it. Obviously the government would rather that went through than the Cooper/Boles amendment.

Before that, though, Labour MPs meet this afternoon and the Cabinet meets tomorrow morning, but the real power, here, lies with the Speaker, John Bercow. He will select which amendments will be voted on in the Commons on Tuesday.

These votes could change everything, or nothing.

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.