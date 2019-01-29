  • STV
  • MySTV

Holyrood urged to mount own probe into hospital infections

STV

It comes after a ten-year-old boy died from Cryptococcus at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital.

Queen Elizabeth University Hospital: A ten-year-old patient died after contracting infection.
Queen Elizabeth University Hospital: A ten-year-old patient died after contracting infection. © HEMEDIA / SWNS Group

Holyrood's Health Committee is being urged to investigate claims that infections are spreading like in "Victorian times" at Scotland's flagship hospital.

Conservative health spokesman Miles Briggs wants MSPs on the committee to probe recent infections at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow.

It comes after a ten-year-old boy being treated at the £842m hospital, which opened in 2015, died as a result of contracting the Cryptococcosis bug - which is linked to pigeon droppings - there.

On Sunday, health secretary Jeane Freeman confirmed another patient at the hospital was seriously ill after contracting a separate fungal infection called Mucor.

A team from the Healthcare Environment Inspectorate is to visit the hospital while Ms Freeman has also ordered a review of the design, construction and maintenance of the flagship site.

Mr Briggs, though, said it was "imperative" that MSPs on the Health Committee "investigate this scandal as a matter of urgency".

He added: "This is exactly what Holyrood committees were established to do and I intend to speak to other MSPs who sit on the Health Committee to find a way of making this happen.

'Infections have been allowed to spread in a way you would associate with the Victorian times.'
Conservative health spokesman Miles Briggs

"It's bad enough that two people have lost their lives in such unacceptable circumstances.

"But in the weeks since the SNP government has been complacent and badly lacked transparency.

"The families involved will have questions that deserved to be answered, but so too will the patients, visitors and staff who use the hospital on a daily basis."

Mr Briggs added: "The new Queen Elizabeth was supposed to be a flagship hospital offering the very best care in a safe, clean environment.

https://stv.tv/news/politics/1434990-scottish-hospitals-inspected-on-proportionate-basis/ | default

"Instead, infections have been allowed to spread in a way you would associate with the Victorian times.

"It's not good enough and Holyrood needs to find out why this happened, and how best to ensure it's never repeated."

He plans to raise the issue at a meeting of the Health Committee on Tuesday.

A Scottish Government spokeswoman said: "As the Health Secretary set out to Parliament last week, an independent expert review will look at the hospital's design, commissioning, construction, handover and maintenance, including how these matters support effective infection prevention and any other areas considered necessary by those carrying out the review.

"The Health Secretary has also asked the Healthcare Environment Inspectorate to fully inspect and review this incident and to make any further recommendations they consider appropriate.

"Any committee activity is, of course, a matter for the Scottish Parliament's Health and Sport Committee to determine.

"The Scottish Government and the NHS will always engage positively with the Health Committee on any matters they consider."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.