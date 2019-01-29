Proposal to replace Northern Irish backstop backed by MPs

The House of Commons endorsed a Tory amendment calling for Brexit talks to be reopened.

A proposal to reopen Brexit negotiations with the EU in order to change the Northern Ireland backstop has won the backing of MPs.

The House of Commons backed the motion by 317 votes to 301, a majority of 16, after parliamentarians debated what Brexit "plan B" should be.

Theresa May earlier made a plea to MPs to give her a "mandate" to reopen the withdrawal agreement her government struck with the EU last November.

The Prime Minister threw her weight behind an amendment tabled by influential Tory MP Sir Graham Brady, calling for the backstop to be replaced by "alternative arrangements" to keep the Irish border open after Brexit.

The chances of the Brady amendment succeeding were boosted when hardline Brexiteers in the backbench European Research Group (ERG) announced they would support it.

But May's hopes of reopening her own Brexit deal were dealt a blow by French President Emmanuel Macron.

Speaking in Cyprus moments before MPs voted, Macron said: "As the European Council in December clearly indicated, the withdrawal Agreement negotiated between the UK and EU is the best agreement possible.

"It is not renegotiable."

Macron called on the Prime Minister to present the EU's chief negotiator Michel Barnier with her next steps for avoiding a no-deal Brexit on March 29, which he said "no-one wants, but... we must all, despite everything, prepare for".

MPs also backed an amendment by former Conservative minister Caroline Spelman and Labour shadow minister Jack Dromey which states that the UK will not leave the EU without a deal.

But although the Commons backed the motion by 318 votes to 310, it is only advisory and not legally binding on May's government.

Meanwhile, a motion tabled by Labour MP Yvette Cooper and former Tory minister Nick Boles which would have enabled Parliament to delay Brexit if it could not agree on a withdrawal deal by February 26 was narrowly rejected.

The amendment would have given MPs the ability to vote for a Bill obliging the Prime Minister to seek an extension to Article 50 and postpone Britain's current March 29 EU exit date by up to nine months.

But the Cooper-Boles motion was defeated in the Commons by 321 votes to 298.

Another contentious amendment by pro-remain Conservative MP Dominic Grieves, which would have forced the government to cede six days of Commons business to allow and vote on various Brexit scenarios, was beaten by 321 votes to 301.

Motions lodged by Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn and SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford were also rejected in the Commons.

Corbyn's amendment, which called for ministers to be given more time to prevent a no-deal EU exit, was defeated by 327 votes to 296.

Blackford's motion urging MPs to back extending Article 50 - and to respect Scotland's 2016 Remain vote - was voted down by a large margin, with only 39 MPs backing it to 327 against.

