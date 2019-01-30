  • STV
  • MySTV

Labour urges MSPs to unite to vote down Scottish Budget

STV

Labour's finance spokesman James Kelly said MSPs should reject the draft tax and spending plans.

Scottish Budget: Calls to reject Derek Mackay's draft plans.
Scottish Budget: Calls to reject Derek Mackay's draft plans.

Opposition parties in the Scottish Parliament should unite to vote down the Budget, Scottish Labour has said.

The minority government needs support from another party to pass its draft tax and spending plans on Thursday but Labour's finance spokesman James Kelly said all opposition MSPs should vote to send finance secretary Derek Mackay "back to the drawing board".

He said: "Derek Mackay's budget is not fit for purpose in its current form. It hands a tax cut to high earners while cutting funding for local services and threatening jobs.

"This budget will not be improved by tinkering around the edges. It needs significant change, such as a 50p top rate of tax to ensure top earners pay their fair share to fund our public services.

"We need to send Derek Mackay back to the drawing board and that means every party voting against the proposals on Thursday."

The Scottish Greens have backed the minority administration's Budget for the last two years but have called for a fundamental change in the SNP's position on council funding, saying the current proposals are "hugely damaging" and would lead to cuts in local services - calculated by the Scottish Parliament Information Centre (SPICe) at £319m.

The Conservatives and Liberal Democrats have ruled out backing the 2019/20 Budget unless the SNP drops plans for a second Scottish independence referendum.

'We need to send Derek Mackay back to the drawing board and that means every party voting against the proposals on Thursday.'
Labour's finance spokesman James Kelly

Since devolution, Holyrood has voted down the Budget once, in 2009, but after then first minister Alex Salmond threatened to call an election, MSPs passed the tax and spending plans the following week.

A Scottish Government spokesman said since 2009 Holyrood has gained tax powers and "to enable taxes to be properly collected, this has to go through".

Questioned if there would an be election if the budget is falls or if this has been ruled out, he said: "We're not talking about an election, we're talking about getting the Budget passed."

He added: "Frankly, I think people across Scotland would be astonished if they saw opposition parties playing political games in a way that jeopardised frontline funding for schools, hospitals and everything else."

The spokesman said the government is "intent on getting a deal done that will see the budget pass at stage one" on Thursday.

https://stv.tv/news/politics/1433671-scottish-budget-what-to-watch-for-in-derek-mackay-s-plans/ | default

"It's imperative that we do see progress on the Budget, this would be true at any time but at a time like just now when we have the maximum amount of Brexit uncertainty, it would be unconscionable for parliament to vote down the Budget," he said.

"We're always optimistic. There's the potential for agreement to be reached but we're not there yet."

The Budget includes an additional £730m investment in health services and £180m aimed at boosting attainment in schools - with £5bn of capital investment including £1.7bn spending on transport infrastructure and a £50m town centre fund to support struggling high streets.

Tax changes proposed will increase differences between Scotland and the rest of the UK.

From April, taxpayers south of the border will only pay income tax at the 40p rate if they earn more than £50,000 a year - while in Scotland it is proposed people will pay the higher rate of 41p on earnings above £43,430.

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.