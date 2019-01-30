Police to put 400 Scots officers on Brexit disorder duty

Chief Constable calls for extra funding to deal with consequences of leaving the EU.

Police Scotland are planning for Brexit consequences. STV

Police Scotland is planning for up to 400 officers to be deployed to deal with the consequences of Brexit, Chief Constable Iain Livingstone has said.

He warned the additional police needed could threaten the financial stability of the force and called for extra funding to be made available.

Speaking at a board meeting of oversight body the Scottish Police Authority (SPA), Mr Livingstone said contingency plans are in place based on a "reasonable worst case scenario".

He said this could include public disorder, disruption at ports and airports in Scotland, and the need for officers to be deployed elsewhere in the UK.

He confirmed moves to recruit around 100 extra officers and scrapping plans to cut 300 police, which had been expected to save £12.6m.

Questioned if the 400 officers would be applied "specifically to Brexit", Mr Livingstone confirmed they would.

But he warned: "The financial sustainability that we need to establish will be threatened by some of the operational decisions I need to make around Brexit.

"There is a significant risk that without additional funding, the budget will result in a larger deficit than previously stated if officer numbers are retained at current levels.

"In this regard, it is important to publicly underline that the consequences of Brexit have not yet led to necessary additional funding being allocated to Scottish policing.

"My key priority will remain ensuring the citizens of Scotland are effectively protected, policed and kept secure.

"I understand UK Treasury funding has been made available to the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) in regard to their Brexit contingency funding, to policing and law enforcement in England and Wales."

SPA chairwoman Susan Deacon said her organisation shared his concerns and would write to the Scottish Government to quantify the funding required.

