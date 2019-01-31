SNP secures agreement with Greens to pass Scots Budget

Finance secretary Derek Mackay announced greater powers for councils as part of the deal.

Derek Mackay: Deal struck for this year's budget plans. Ken Jack - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

The SNP has reached an agreement with the Scottish Greens to pass its Budget at Holyrood.

Finance secretary Derek Mackay said the Scottish Government struck a deal with the six Green MSPs which involved greater tax-raising powers for councils.

The details were finalised at the eleventh hour, shortly before Mackay entered the chamber to begin the stage one debate on his 2019-20 tax and spending plans.

The finance secretary told MSPs the deal includes new powers for local authorities to introduce a tourist tax on hotel stays.

He also said council tax rates increases would be capped in real terms at 3% for the coming year, and added that cross-party talks would be launched with a view to replacing the tax altogether.

Mackay further announced additional funding to the local funding core grant of £90m, which he said would not impact on cash ring-fenced for the NHS.

Ministers will also back changes to legislation currently going through Holyrood that could allow local authorities to bring in a workplace parking levy - although hospitals and other NHS properties would be exempt.

Council funding settlements will in future be made on a three-year basis, with this taking place from 2020-21 onwards.

Mackay said: "The Scottish Budget proposes an additional £2bn of investment.

"It provides an increase of almost £730m for health and care services, more than £180m to raise attainment in our schools, and gives a vital boost to our economy through a £5bn infrastructure programme.

"As a result of these decisions, we have been able to invest in essential public services, particularly the NHS, while ensuring 55% of income taxpayers in Scotland pay less tax than those earning the same income in the rest of the UK.

"The Scottish Government has continued to ensure our partners in local government receive a fair funding settlement despite further cuts to the Scottish budget from the UK Government.

"These additional measures will deliver the most significant empowerment of local authorities since devolution and provide additional funding to support local services."

He continued: "This enhanced package offers up to £187m of increased funding and flexibility to councils, on top of the £11.1bn local government settlement.

"In total, overall spending power for local authorities next year will be £620m higher than it is currently."

The finance secretary added: "With these changes I hope this Budget will receive the support of parliament."

Commenting on the agreement, Scottish Greens' co-convener Patrick Harvie said: "The public rely on local services such as schools and social care, and local facilities such as sports centres and libraries.

"Today's Green budget deal means councils can protect these services and the jobs of front line workers.

"It's welcome that after consistent Green pressure the SNP Government have seen sense and committed to immediate action and longer-term reform.

"Scottish Greens will always be firm but constructive in these situations. Scrapping the Tories' council tax and giving councils more powers is a historic victory.

"All parties now have an opportunity to help bring about a fairer system of funding essential local services."

He added: "On top of recent reforms to income tax, today's deal shows yet again Scottish Greens are leading the change, making Scotland the fairer country we know we can be."

As a minority government, the SNP administration at Holyrood requires the support of other parties to pass its legislation, including the annual Budget.

It is the third year running the finance secretary has turned to the Scottish Greens to get his tax and spending plans through parliament.

