  • STV
  • MySTV

SNP secures agreement with Greens to pass Scots Budget

Dan Vevers Dan Vevers

Finance secretary Derek Mackay announced greater powers for councils as part of the deal.

Derek Mackay: Deal struck for this year's budget plans.
Derek Mackay: Deal struck for this year's budget plans. Ken Jack - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

The SNP has reached an agreement with the Scottish Greens to pass its Budget at Holyrood.

Finance secretary Derek Mackay said the Scottish Government struck a deal with the six Green MSPs which involved greater tax-raising powers for councils.

The details were finalised at the eleventh hour, shortly before Mackay entered the chamber to begin the stage one debate on his 2019-20 tax and spending plans.

The finance secretary told MSPs the deal includes new powers for local authorities to introduce a tourist tax on hotel stays.

He also said council tax rates increases would be capped in real terms at 3% for the coming year, and added that cross-party talks would be launched with a view to replacing the tax altogether.

Mackay further announced additional funding to the local funding core grant of £90m, which he said would not impact on cash ring-fenced for the NHS.

Ministers will also back changes to legislation currently going through Holyrood that could allow local authorities to bring in a workplace parking levy - although hospitals and other NHS properties would be exempt.

Council funding settlements will in future be made on a three-year basis, with this taking place from 2020-21 onwards.

Mackay said: "The Scottish Budget proposes an additional £2bn of investment. 

"It provides an increase of almost £730m for health and care services, more than £180m to raise attainment in our schools, and gives a vital boost to our economy through a £5bn infrastructure programme.

"As a result of these decisions, we have been able to invest in essential public services, particularly the NHS, while ensuring 55% of income taxpayers in Scotland pay less tax than those earning the same income in the rest of the UK.

"The Scottish Government has continued to ensure our partners in local government receive a fair funding settlement despite further cuts to the Scottish budget from the UK Government.

"These additional measures will deliver the most significant empowerment of local authorities since devolution and provide additional funding to support local services."

He continued: "This enhanced package offers up to £187m of increased funding and flexibility to councils, on top of the £11.1bn local government settlement.

"In total, overall spending power for local authorities next year will be £620m higher than it is currently."

The finance secretary added: "With these changes I hope this Budget will receive the support of parliament."

Commenting on the agreement, Scottish Greens' co-convener Patrick Harvie said: "The public rely on local services such as schools and social care, and local facilities such as sports centres and libraries. 

"Today's Green budget deal means councils can protect these services and the jobs of front line workers.

"It's welcome that after consistent Green pressure the SNP Government have seen sense and committed to immediate action and longer-term reform. 

"Scottish Greens will always be firm but constructive in these situations. Scrapping the Tories' council tax and giving councils more powers is a historic victory. 

"All parties now have an opportunity to help bring about a fairer system of funding essential local services."

He added: "On top of recent reforms to income tax, today's deal shows yet again Scottish Greens are leading the change, making Scotland the fairer country we know we can be."

As a minority government, the SNP administration at Holyrood requires the support of other parties to pass its legislation, including the annual Budget.

It is the third year running the finance secretary has turned to the Scottish Greens to get his tax and spending plans through parliament.

https://stv.tv/news/politics/1435099-harvie-very-hopeful-of-striking-deal-on-scottish-budget/ | default

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.