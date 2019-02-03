  • STV
  • MySTV

Concerns over post-Brexit policy effect on universities

STV

The immigration policy could cause 'confusion, anxiety and insecurity'.

Concerns: Richard Lochhead and Ben Macpherson have co-signed a letter to Caroline Nokes.
Concerns: Richard Lochhead and Ben Macpherson have co-signed a letter to Caroline Nokes. Pixabay

Scottish ministers have raised concerns over post-Brexit immigration policy and the "confusion, anxiety and insecurity" it could cause universities and students.

In the event of a no-deal Brexit, a European Temporary Leave to Remain is proposed by the UK Government for EU nationals for three years.

However, the majority of degrees north of the border are four-year courses - something Scottish higher education minister Richard Lochhead and migration minister Ben Macpherson say the UK Government has "ignored".

The pair have co-signed a letter to Caroline Nokes, minister of state for immigration, saying the time limit will have "serious consequences for Scottish institutions, putting them at a competitive disadvantage with regards to undergraduate recruitment".

The letter reads: "Due to the fact that the criteria for extension are yet to be published and the possibility of extension being refused, this policy, and the uncertainty it creates, is likely to discourage EU citizens applying to Scottish universities as there is no guarantee they will be able to complete courses.

"However, the negative effects of this policy go much wider than Scotland. All EU students undertaking non-standard length courses will be seriously disadvantaged.

"This will include PhD and medical students, those studying part-time, female students who may have to go on maternity leave and many others who do not fit neatly into a three-year undergraduate degree model.

"It is also regrettable that, once again we were given minimal notice of the impending publication of this policy which, I'm sure you will agree, does not fulfil the UK Government's public commitment to genuinely involve the devolved administrations in the Brexit process.

"The Scottish Government maintains that the UK Government should immediately rule out no-deal and seek an extension to the Article 50 process."

It is estimated around 9% of Scottish university students and 27% of full-time research staff are EU nationals.

At a People's Vote rally in Edinburgh last week, Glasgow University principal Sir Anton Muscatelli spoke about how Brexit would impact on the Erasmus exchange programme which allows students to continue their studies at other universities across the EU.

Speaking in a personal capacity as an economist, he also revealed the institute could lose around 12% of funding through a lack of uptake in the scheme in the event of border issues and a no-deal Brexit.

Mr Lochhead added: "Brexit is already the single biggest risk to universities, threatening our ability to attract and retain EU staff and students. This damaging policy can only make things worse."

A Government spokesman said: "Leaving the EU with a deal remains the Government's top priority.

"Students from the EU make an important contribution to the universities sector and it is a testament to our system that so many students from around the world choose to study in the UK.

"If we do leave the EU without a deal, then students coming here from the European Economic Area or Switzerland who wish to stay in the UK for longer than 36 months, for example to complete a four-year course, can apply for an immigration status under the study routes of the new skills-based immigration system at the end of the period of temporary leave to remain.

"Alternatively, they will be able to apply under Tier 4 of the existing system for a student visa to cover the full length of their course."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.