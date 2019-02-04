  • STV
  • MySTV

Subject choice in schools is to be reviewed by MSPs

STV

An inquiry will be held into what impact subject choice in schools is having on young people.

Classroom: An inquiry will be held into subject choices.
Classroom: An inquiry will be held into subject choices. Pixabay

MSPs are to consider whether there has been a narrowing of subject choice in Scotland's schools.

The Education and Skills Committee at the Scottish Parliament said an inquiry will be held into what impact subject choice in schools is having on young people.

Members will specifically explore the extent of, and basis for, any narrowing of subject choice.

The committee is concerned a reduction in subject choice as pupils enter the senior phase of school (S4-S6) can potentially impact on their qualifications for college, university and the workplace.

Teachers, parents and pupils will be included in the inquiry to find out whether a narrowing is taking place and what this means in practice. It will also examine the level of uptake of particular subjects.

Committee convener Clare Adamson said: "Subject choice may seem like a small issue but it is one which can have far-reaching consequences.

"Ensuring that our young people can achieve to their full potential is something that we all want to see.

"For young people to have the perception that their future options may be limited by the subject choices that they can take at school, is something that must be avoided.

"We want to hear about the impact of the availability of particular subjects as well as what factors influence subject choice, such as school size, local decision-making and timetabling."

Conservative education spokeswoman Liz Smith said: "The decline in subject choice is one of the biggest concerns being raised by parents across Scotland and it's something we've been raising with the SNP for several months now."

She claimed pupils from poorer areas are losing out the most.

She added: "Nicola Sturgeon has made cutting the attainment gap her key priority, but how can children from poorer backgrounds progress if subjects in key areas aren't on offer?"

Labour's education spokesman Iain Gray said: "This is an important step and the committee needs to ensure that difficult questions are asked not just about the unintended consequences of curriculum for excellence but also about the impact of teacher shortages on narrowing subject choice.

"With overworked and underpaid teachers leaving the profession, pupils have missed out on studying subjects they could flourish in.

"That has not been helped by £1.5bn of local authority cuts since 2011 from the SNP government in Edinburgh, and will not be helped by another £230m of cuts this coming year."

A Scottish Government spokeswoman said: "We look forward to engaging with the inquiry.

"It will be important to ensure that all the learning opportunities for young people in the senior phase of school are considered.

"Young people now have more options to get a much broader range of qualifications - not just at school but also at college and through apprenticeships."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.