  • STV
  • MySTV

Sturgeon: No-deal Brexit a 'real and growing risk'

STV

First Minister repeats call for second referendum on EU membership.

Brexit: Scotland being treated as an 'afterthought'.
Brexit: Scotland being treated as an 'afterthought'. STV

There is a "real and growing risk" that the UK will leave the EU with no deal in less than two months' time, Nicola Sturgeon has said.

Scotland's First Minister said the UK Government should acknowledge that the country is "not remotely prepared" to leave the EU in 53 days' time.

Giving a speech at Georgetown University in the USA, she again called for a second Brexit referendum.

She also addressed Scottish independence, arguing that the "confusion and uncertainty of Brexit" made it clear that Scotland's national interests are not being served by a Westminster system which too often treats Scotland as an "afterthought".

Addressing an audience at Georgetown's Institute for Women, Peace and Security, Ms Sturgeon said that the UK Government is trying to renegotiate the EU Withdrawal agreement "with the clock ticking" and despite the EU saying it will not accept such a renegotiation.

She said: "As a result of that, there is a real and growing risk that the UK will leave the EU in 53 days' time without any deal in place.

"And that would be hugely damaging - far more so, dare I say it, than the Government shutdown you've just had here in the United States. In fact, some of the contingencies being considered - if we leave the EU without a deal - are genuinely astonishing."

'The UK simply is not remotely prepared to leave the EU in 53 days' time. That's been obvious for a while now. So the UK Government should ask the EU to agree to put back the planned date for Brexit'
Nicola Sturgeon

She added: "First, the UK Government should confirm that it will do absolutely everything to avoid the UK leaving with no deal. It should make clear it's not prepared for the UK to leave the EU with no deal.

"And as part of that, it should acknowledge that the UK simply is not remotely prepared to leave the EU in 53 days' time. That's been obvious for a while now. So the UK Government should ask the EU to agree to put back the planned date for Brexit.

"The request for an extension of course must be accompanied by an achievable plan."

The First Minister suggested that the UK Government could think again on plans to leave the single market and customs union but added that a "better option is to hold a further referendum on EU membership".

Ms Sturgeon also warned that without free movement of people - something Theresa May has repeatedly ruled out retaining when the UK leaves the EU - there is a risk Scotland's working population will go into decline, with this bringing with it "severe economic and social consequences".

She also said that Brexit is also relevant to the debate on Scottish independence.

"I as First Minister have said I will outline my thoughts on the timing of another independence referendum in the next few weeks - once the terms of Brexit have become clearer," she said.

"But, amid the confusion and uncertainty of Brexit, one thing I think is clearer than ever. Scotland's national interests are not being served by a Westminster system which too often treats Scotland as an afterthought, or too often sees our interests as not being material.

"In my view, they can only properly be served by becoming an independent country. But an independent country that then seeks to play its part in an interconnected world.

"And that is a vision that I think more and more people in Scotland, in the wake of the Brexit experience, find very attractive."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.