  • STV
  • MySTV

Additional £700,000 to bolster Scotland's flood defences

STV

Minister said the cash will help prevent the 'utter devastation' caused by flooding.

Floods: Money will be spent on a variety of projects (file pic).
Floods: Money will be spent on a variety of projects (file pic). SWNS

The Scottish Government is investing an additional £713,000 to help prevent the "utter devastation" that can be caused by flooding.

Environment secretary Roseanna Cunningham announced the funding boost ahead of Scotland's annual flood management risk conference in Glasgow.

The cash includes £300,000 for the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa) this year to help with its work on flood forecasting and warning - with the same organisation getting an additional £200,000 in 2019-20.

The Scottish Flood Forum will receive £33,000 next year for its efforts to raise awareness of the importance of flood protection work for properties.

A further £180,000 will go on surveys aimed at providing better data to improve the assessment and management of flooding risks.

Ms Cunningham said: "Flooding can cause utter devastation to communities, as we saw in 2015. It's vital that we do everything we can to prepare for the worst, and this additional funding will improve our resilience against future flooding.

"It will allow us to increase our understanding of when and where flooding is most likely to occur, and to support those communities affected.

"The Scottish Government is spending £420m over ten years to protect homes and businesses in our most flood-prone areas - demonstrating our commitment to tackling this age-old problem.

"Ensuring our communities, society, economy and environment are protected from the impacts of climate change is a crucial step to delivering a greener, fairer and more prosperous country."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.