President Donald Trump to return to UK for Nato summit

Trump will travel to London for gathering in December, it has been announced.

Trump: Played golf at Turnberry during previous visit in 2018. Leon Neal/Getty Images

Donald Trump will return to the UK in December for a Nato summit.

The US president, who has repeatedly criticised the military alliance, will meet with heads of state in London, Nato secretary general Jens Stoltenberg announced on Wednesday.

It will be Mr Trump's second visit to Britain since his election, having jetted in amid swathes of protest last July.

It is not yet known if the President will spend time at either of his golf courses in Scotland.

He spent the weekend at Trump Turnberry in the summer after meeting the Prime Minister and Queen.

Protests included a Greenpeace paraglider swooping over the resort as the President stood outside.

Mr Stoltenberg said: "I am pleased to announce that allies have agreed that the next meeting of Nato heads of state and government will take place in London in December 2019.

"The meeting in London will be an opportunity for allied heads of state and government to address the security challenges we face now and in the future, and to ensure that Nato continues to adapt in order to keep its population of almost one billion people safe."

