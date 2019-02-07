MP Ross Thomson's behaviour 'completely unacceptable'

The Aberdeen South MP was led away by police from a House of Commons bar.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5999577046001-news-190207-thomson16x9.jpg" />

The deputy leader of the Scottish Conservatives has branded Ross Thomson's behaviour "completely unacceptable" after a report of "sexual touching" in a Commons bar.

Police were called to Westminster's Strangers Bar following an incident on Tuesday at 11pm.

Three men, including the 31-year-old Aberdeen South MP, were said to have been involved before officers were alerted.

Officers said no one was arrested and no formal allegations were made.

Thomson, a former MSP, was elected to represent Aberdeen South in Westminster in the 2017 general election.

Speaking to the press after First Minister's Questions, Jackson Carlaw said the Scottish Tories were investigating the incident.

Ross Thomson: Elected as Aberdeen South MP in 2017. CC by Chris McAndrew

He said: "Like others I became aware of alleged behaviour by one of my parliamentary colleagues in the House of Commons on Tuesday night from social media reports yesterday afternoon.

"Inquiries are ongoing, however, I know enough to say that the alleged behaviour is completely unacceptable and falls well below the standard I think any of us would expect of any elected representative.

"Those inquiries are ongoing and we may have more to say at a later time."

Pressed by STV News on whether Thomson should consider his position, Carlaw replied: "I can say, and I'm quite happy to say, his behaviour is completely unacceptable."

He is standing in as interim leader of the Scottish Conservatives while Ruth Davidson is on maternity leave.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.