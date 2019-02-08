  • STV
  • MySTV

Scots Tory MP: 'Sexual harassment claims completely false'

Andy McLaren Andy McLaren

Aberdeen South MP Ross Thomson has referred himself to the party's internal disciplinary panel.

Ross Thomson: He said it has been 'distressing'.
Ross Thomson: He said it has been 'distressing'.

Scottish Tory MP Ross Thomson has described reports he was sexually harassing men in a bar as "completely false".

The Aberdeen South MP has referred himself to the party's internal disciplinary panel following the accusations.

Police were called to Westminster's Strangers Bar following an incident on Tuesday at 11pm.

Three men, including the 31-year-old, were said to have been involved before officers were alerted.

The Metropolitan Police said in a statement that no-one was arrested and no formal allegations were made.

Thomson, a former MSP, was elected to represent Aberdeen South in Westminster in the 2017 general election.

He said the accusations have been "distressing" for both himself and his family.

The MP said: "A series of serious allegations have been made against me that have featured in the media. I would like to state that these allegations from anonymous sources are completely false.

"No complaint has been made to the police, parliament or the Conservative Party.

"Nevertheless in the interests of openness and transparency I am referring myself to the Conservative Party's disciplinary panel of the code of conduct.

"This has been a deeply distressing time for me and my family but I intend to be back at work on Monday."

https://stv.tv/news/politics/1435315-scots-tory-mp-led-away-by-police-from-commons-bar/ | default

Speaking to the press after First Minister's Questions on Thursday, Scottish Tories interim leader Jackson Carlaw said the party was investigating the incident.

He said: "Like others I became aware of alleged behaviour by one of my parliamentary colleagues in the House of Commons on Tuesday night from social media reports yesterday afternoon.

"Inquiries are ongoing, however, I know enough to say that the alleged behaviour is completely unacceptable and falls well below the standard I think any of us would expect of any elected representative.

"Those inquiries are ongoing and we may have more to say at a later time."

Pressed by STV News on whether Thomson should consider his position, Carlaw replied: "I can say, and I'm quite happy to say, his behaviour is completely unacceptable."

He is standing in as interim leader of the Scottish Conservatives while Ruth Davidson is on maternity leave.

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.