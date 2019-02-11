  • STV
  • MySTV

First Minister's Questions for children to return with STV 

STV

100 youngsters will take part in First Minister's Question Time: Next Generation, with STV.

Sturgeon: Will face questions from children.
Sturgeon: Will face questions from children. APTN

Nicola Sturgeon will face questions from children as a youth version of First Minister's Question Time returns in April.

Around 100 youngsters will take part in First Minister's Question Time: Next Generation, on which they will have the opportunity to ask her about issues they care about.

National charities Children in Scotland and YouthLink Scotland are again leading the project, with STV returning as media partner.

The initial First Minister's Question Time: Next Generation was shown during STV's Scotland Tonight slot on September 13 last year and the online video version was viewed more than 250,000 times on STV social media accounts.

Key topics raised through the first programme included mental health support for young people and youth homelessness.

Sturgeon also revealed her fear of dogs, how she was bullied at school and that the person she would walk 500 miles for is her husband.

Ahead of the second event, she said: "Scotland's Year of Young People in 2018 was a great opportunity to strengthen young people's voices and give them a platform to be involved in decisions that will affect them.

"This commitment continues through events such as FMQT, ensuring the rights of children and young people remain at the heart of Scottish life - and ensuring they have the chance to shape the future of the Scotland they want to live in."

Children and young people have been involved in co-designing FMQT: Next Generation as behind the scenes decision-makers, choosing everything from the look of the event to the choice of questions asked.

Jackie Brock, chief executive of Children in Scotland, said: "The first FMQT: Next Generation made absolutely clear that young people are central to the debate about the kind of country we want Scotland to be.

"We're very much looking forward to seeing how they use this exciting next opportunity with the First Minister to talk about what's important in their lives, articulate their priorities and speak truth to power."

The programme will be recorded on Tuesday April 23 and streamed to audiences across Scotland, while broadcast details are still being finalised.

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.