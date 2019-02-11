  • STV
  • MySTV

Blackford urges Scottish Labour to reject PM's Brexit deal

STV

The SNP Westminster leader is calling for Scottish Labour MPs to support a second referendum.

Blackford: Calling for a second referendum.
Blackford: Calling for a second referendum. STV

The SNP's Westminster leader has written to Scottish Labour MPs calling on them to reject the Prime Minister's Brexit deal and support a second referendum.

Ian Blackford also warned in his letter that supporting Jeremy Corbyn's EU withdrawal proposals would serve a "devastating blow" to communities across Scotland.

He said Scotland voted to remain and that the "nation must not be dragged out" against its will. Mr Blackford added: "We are less than 50 days away from Brexit date and in Westminster both the Prime Minister and leader of the so-called opposition are leading Scotland and the UK hand in hand off the Brexit cliff-edge.

"When the Prime Minister returns to Parliament with her deal, Scottish Labour MPs must stand up for Scotland's economic and social interests, and reject the Prime Minister's deal and Jeremy Corbyn's plan to throw his support behind it.

"It is alarming that, despite the overwhelming damage that the Prime Minister's deal will cause to Scotland, the Labour leader would seek to support the deal. Scotland did not vote for Brexit and our nation must not be dragged out of the EU against our will.

"I call on Scottish Labour MPs to reject the Prime Minister's deal, support the SNP's calls for an extension to Article 50 and back a second referendum on EU membership."

Shadow Scottish secretary Lesley Laird said that Labour remain convinced that the best outcome is a general election to get rid of the current Tory Government.

'It is alarming that, despite the overwhelming damage that the Prime Minister's deal will cause to Scotland, the Labour leader would seek to support the deal'
Ian Blackford, SNP Westminster leader

In a letter replying to Mr Blackford she said: "As you are aware, we have put forward a proposal that is based around a permanent and comprehensive customs union with a say in future trade agreements, close alignment with the single market underpinned by shared institutions, dynamic alignment on rights and protections to ensure that standards in the UK do not fall behind those of the EU, participation in EU agencies and continued collaboration on security issues."

She added: "Jeremy Corbyn's letter to the Prime Minister this week makes clear our unequivocal opposition to a no-deal Brexit, the Prime Minister's current deal or any tweaked version of it, a CETA style deal or any deal that could lead to a hard border in Northern Ireland.

"To suggest otherwise, and that we are somehow enabling a Tory Brexit, is not just disingenuous it is an outright fabrication and political opportunism of the worst kind."

She went on: "Brexit presents many challenges for Scotland and the UK. The decisions that we make in the next few weeks will have a profound impact on our constituents for many years to come.

"Labour is, just as we have always done, seeking constructive solutions that unite people rather than foster further division."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.