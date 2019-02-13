Abuse survivor welcomes council's 'safe leave' policy

South Ayrshire Council is believed to be the first in Europe to introduce the new policy.

A domestic abuse survivor has welcomed an innovative move by a Scottish council to give "safe leave" to employees who have suffered abuse.

South Ayrshire Council is believed to be the first in Europe to introduce a new policy that will give employees paid time off to attend medical appointments and counselling, attend legal proceedings, seek safe housing and visit support agencies.

Elizabeth, a survivor of domestic abuse who did not wish to be identified, told STV News the policy was "vital".

The 26-year-old from South Ayrshire described the relationship she had with her former partner as "intense".

'It's a very difficult step to take - to decide to leave someone who you still think you love and loves you, but you know that things are completely wrong and they are abusing you in multiple ways' Domestic abuse survivor

She said: "A couple of years in, I had a bit of a moment where I suddenly realised how bad things had got and how deep I was into an abusive relationship."

Elizabeth received help from Scottish Women's Aid and a rape crisis support service in Glasgow.

She said: "It's a very difficult step to take - to decide to leave someone who you still think you love and loves you, but you know that things are completely wrong and they are abusing you in multiple ways."

Elizabeth was terrified to make the change and leave her abusive partner. She had concerns about losing her job and friends, about moving home, and the stigma attached to domestic abuse.

She said: "If I had that security - knowing that I didn't have to save up my annual leave, that I didn't have to worry about sick days ... knowing that my job could accommodate for that would make a massive difference."

The safe leave option was inspired by New Zealand's Domestic Violence Victims' Protection Bill.

The policy was unanimously supported by all 28 councillors in December last year.

'Domestic abuse will never be tolerated in South Ayrshire but, sadly, we know it happens, and we want to ensure that - when it affects our employees - we do all we can to support them' Councillor Peter Henderson

Councillor Peter Henderson said: "Giving abused employees access to up to ten days' safe leave, where they can take the time off they need to access help and support without the worry of it affecting their finances or using up their annual leave, will make a real and lasting difference that could help change lives forever.

"And just by making that support available, it could help give employees the confidence to ask for help and take the first steps towards a safer life for them and their families.

"Domestic abuse will never be tolerated in South Ayrshire but, sadly, we know it happens, and we want to ensure that - when it affects our employees - we do all we can to support them. The safe leave policy does just that.

"We believe we're the first council in Europe to offer safe leave provision and I hope others will follow our example."

We'd like to see every council in Scotland taking this up and not just councillors - we'd like to see every employer looking at their policies' Hazel Bingham, South Ayrshire Women's Aid

South Ayrshire Women's Aid, which moved to a more private location in the town centre three years ago, has welcomed the move and is to help with the training aspect.

Service manager Hazel Bingham said: "We'd like to see every council in Scotland taking this up and not just councillors - we'd like to see every employer looking at their policies."

It is hoped the policy will come into effect from as early as Monday.

