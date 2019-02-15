Royal Bank of Scotland doubles its profits to £1.6bn

The lender has marked its second successive year in the black following troubled times.

RBS is returning £1bn to the taxpayer. © STV

Royal Bank of Scotland has reported its second successive year in profit.

The lender, still 62.4% owned by the UK Government, saw bottom line profits more than double from £752m last year to £1.62bn, a 116% increase.

Full year pre-tax operating profit rose 50% to £3.4bn.

It marks the bank's second year in the black following a decade-long run of stinging losses, during a period marred by crisis and conduct charges.

The government will also pocket £977m as RBS coughed up its second dividend since its £45bn bailout a decade ago.

The cash will be given to UK Government Investments, which manages the taxpayer's stake in the lender.

The bank on Friday paid out a 3.5p final dividend and a 7.5p special dividend, meaning the total returned to shareholders in the year amounts to £1.6bn.

Chief executive Ross McEwan said: "This is a good performance in the face of economic and political uncertainty, with bottom line profits more than double what we achieved the previous year.

"We are also announcing an intention to pay back more capital to shareholders and almost £1bn is set to be returned to UK taxpayers for 2018.

"With strong capital and liquidity levels, we are well positioned to support the UK economy.

"Our total lending to business and commercial customers reached over £100bn at the end of 2018."

