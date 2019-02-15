Tory MP: No comment on 'sexual touching' allegations

Ross Thomson was led away from a House of Commons bar by police earlier this month.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/6002603171001-news-190215thomson-16x9.jpg" />

The Tory MP being investigated by his party over allegations of "sexual touching" in a House of Commons bar has said it would be "inappropriate" to comment at this stage.

Ross Thomson was led away by police from a House of Commons bar earlier this month.

The Aberdeen South MP referred himself to the party's internal disciplinary panel following the accusations.

He was also reported to the Westminster standards commissioner.

Speaking to STV News outside his constituency office in Aberdeen on Friday, Thomson said: "I'm aware through the media today that the commissioner for parliamentary standards has dismissed a complaint.

"I've had no confirmation through from the commissioner's office that this is the case.

"They'll also be aware that I referred to myself to the Conservative Party's disciplinary panel for the code of conduct - that is still live as far as I'm aware.

"Therefore to comment on events at this particular time would be inappropriate for me. I hope you understand that."

He added: "I'm genuinely honoured to represent the people of Aberdeen South is the greatest privilege of my life and I want to continue to serve them as long as they want me as their MP.

"However, given that there's a process it would be inappropriate for me to make any comment.

"But genuinely down the line, I'd be more than happy to sit down with you, whether it was here or somewhere else, and we can talk about not only what happened but what's happened since and maybe some wider issues of the workings of Westminster too."

Police were called to Westminster's Strangers Bar following an incident on Tuesday at 11pm.

Three men, including the 31-year-old, were spoken to by officers.

The Metropolitan Police said in a statement that no-one was arrested and no formal allegations were made.

Thomson, a former MSP, was elected to represent Aberdeen South in Westminster in the 2017 general election.

