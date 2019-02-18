Mundell: 'Coming out one of most difficult things I've done'

The Scottish Secretary spoke of the support he received ahead of LGBT History Month.

Mundell: The MP spoke about coming out ahead of LGBT history month. Getty

Scottish Secretary David Mundell has said coming out as gay was "one of the most difficult things I've done", ahead of an event marking LGBT history month.

Mr Mundell will host a reception in Edinburgh on Thursday to celebrate the work of LGBT campaigners and organisations supporting the community in Scotland.

The event will feature an exhibition of images taken by young people from LGBT groups in Fife.

The MP for Dumfriesshire, Clydesdale and Tweeddale said: "Coming out was one of the most difficult things I have done, but also one of the most important. I was overwhelmed by the support I received from friends, family and colleagues.

"Everyone should feel able to live their lives as they wish, in safety and confidence, without fear of judgment or discrimination.

"We have come a huge way in better rights for our LGBT communities, and LGBT History Month is a valuable reminder of those hard-won achievements.

"But we still have more to do to build a wholly inclusive and accepting society. This month I hope that, by reflecting on our collective history, we continue to pave the way for a fairer future."

Father-of-three Mr Mundell came out three years ago.

He said: "In Edinburgh this week I look forward to honouring some of Scotland's most important LGBT organisations and diversity champions."

Invited guests include representatives from Pink Saltire and LGBT Youth Scotland.

