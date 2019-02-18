Scottish Labour leader 'disappointed' at UK party split

Richard Leonard said the decision of seven MPs to quit Labour would not 'deter' the party.

Richard Leonard has said he is "disappointed" after seven MPs in England quit the Labour party to form a new parliamentary grouping.

The Scottish Labour leader insisted the split would "not deter us from our mission" and urged his colleagues across the UK to do nothing that would let the Conservative government "off the hook".

He spoke out after the group of seven - Luciana Berger, Chris Leslie, Angela Smith, Gavin Shuker, Mike Gapes, Ann Coffey and Chuka Umunna - announced their resignations at a press conference in London on Monday.

They cited Jeremy Corbyn and the Labour leadership's handling of Brexit and anti-Semitism complaints among the reasons for their departure.

Leonard's predecessor as Scottish party leader, Kezia Dugdale, called the events "very sad" and added: "I hope the leadership are listening."

The seven breakaway MPs have formed a new parliamentary grouping called The Independent Group, with a mission statement on its website which slams their former party.

It charges Labour with pursuing policies that accept "the narratives of states hostile to our country" and failing to "take a lead in addressing the challenge of Brexit".

Leonard reiterated Corbyn's comments expressing disappointment at the divide, adding that under the Labour leader the party had started to "win back seats in Scotland".

He said: "I am of course disappointed that these MPs have decided to leave the Labour party but today's events will not deter us from our mission of working to achieve real and lasting change here in Scotland, and as part of the wider effort to change the UK.

'Today's events will simply mean that we will all redouble our efforts to achieve a better and more equal society based on those lasting values.' Scottish Labour leader Richard Leonard

"I believe as much today as on the day that I joined the Labour Party that it is Labour and Labour alone that can deliver the real and lasting change in the interests of the majority in our society.

"Labour, the party of the NHS, the Equal Pay Act, of devolution and the Scottish Parliament and the minimum wage is today still the principal vehicle for change in our country.

"Today's events will simply mean that we will all redouble our efforts to achieve a better and more equal society based on those lasting values.

"The manifesto all Labour MPs stood on in the 2017 general election was and remains a unifying vision. It saw the party make advances, including starting to win back seats in Scotland."

The Scottish Labour leader added: "When young people are fighting for action on climate change, it is time to come together for the future, not divide.

"The Tory party's failed solutions represent a dead end. We must do nothing to let them off the hook."

But Dugdale, who quit as Scottish Labour leader in August 2017, urged the Labour leadership to listen and not just to "shout 'good riddance'".

She told STV News: "I'm just very sad to see people leave the Labour party, it's a big part of your individual identity.

"I think it's bad news for the party because we win when we're a broad church. The history of our success tells us that.

"So, I'm genuinely very sad and I hope the leadership are listening.

"I hope the last thing they do is shout 'good riddance' because that's not going to achieve the goal we all want to see which is the Tories out of office and a Labour government in its place."

The SNP's Westminster leader Ian Blackford said the resignations will "strengthen Theresa May" and show the Labour party is "not fit for purpose".

