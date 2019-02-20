  • STV
  • MySTV

Salmond complaint inquiry committee to meet for first time

STV

The inquiry will be put on hold until the conclusion of a court case against the ex-First Minister.

Salmond: At court in January.
Salmond: At court in January. Getty

A special Holyrood committee set up to probe how misconduct allegations against former first minister Alex Salmond were handled is to meet for the first time.

The Scottish Parliament has established the Committee on Scottish Government Handling of Harassment Complaints.

But it is set to put its inquiry on hold until the conclusion of a court case against Salmond.

The former SNP leader appeared in court in Edinburgh in January, charged with 14 offences, including two of attempted rape, but insisted afterwards that he refutes "absolutely these allegations of criminality".

Papers published ahead of Wednesday's meeting said that while the committee's remit was to "focus on how complaints about Salmond were dealt with" under the existing Scottish Government procedures, there was "a substantial risk that issues raised during any inquiry could relate to the matters being dealt with in the court proceedings".

As a result it has been recommended that the committee should not seek written evidence or hold oral evidence sessions until the case has concluded.

Nine MSPs are on the committee, including four from the SNP, two from the Conservatives, and one each from Labour, the Scottish Greens and the Liberal Democrats. Ahead of the first meeting Labour repeated its calls for the SNP to give up the position of committee convener, which it was allocated under Holyrood convention.

It is intended that current Holyrood Deputy Presiding Officer Linda Fabiani will take on the role, with MSPs in the Parliament having already approved the make-up of the committee.

But Jackie Baillie, the Labour MSP on the committee, said: "This committee has a vital job to do in terms of rebuilding public trust; so it needs to get off on the right foot.

https://stv.tv/news/politics/1434908-alex-salmond-charged-with-attempted-rape-and-sexual-assaults/ | default

"It would be a shame to start off with a perception of partiality because the convener comes from the same party as government, notwithstanding the personal integrity of the individual concerned."

Ms Baillie added: "Labour believes it would be a mistake for a committee established to investigate the government to be chaired by an MSP from the party of government.

"The SNP should do the right thing an ensure an MSP from a different party takes the chair of this committee." The Scottish Government has already accepted it breached its own guidelines by appointing an investigating officer who had "prior involvement" with two people who made complaints.

An SNP spokesman said: "We would expect the convener of any parliamentary committee to act impartially and appropriately.

"However, it is important to note that establishment and composition of the committee was agreed to unanimously by the Parliamentary Bureau, in which all Holyrood parties are represented.

"Thereafter, the whole Parliament voted to establish a committee on this basis by an overwhelming majority of 92 to 19.

"It's important that decision and process are now respected by all MSPs."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.