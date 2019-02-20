Fresh allegations against Tory MP over 'unwanted touching'

A Scottish MP has now made an official complaint to parliamentary authorities.

Ross Thomson: Fresh allegations have been made.

Fresh allegations have emerged accusing MP Ross Thomson of "unwanted touching" relating to a fellow politician.

A Scottish MP, who has not been named, has now made an official complaint to parliamentary authorities.

STV News understands the incident at Strangers' Bar at the House of Commons is said to have happened in December.

The man was with Mr Thomson and was allegedly "touched" before he joined other friends.

Politicians: An official complaint has been made. CC by Chris McAndrew

Mr Thomson is already being investigated by the party over complaints about his conduct in a bar.

A source close to Ross Thomson said: "Ross will fully co-operate with any parliamentary inquiry. It would be inappropriate for him to comment at this time."

In a separate incident earlier this month, officers were called to the same bar and spoke to Mr Thomson about allegations of "sexual touching".

No arrests or complaints were made at the time.

Mr Thomson said the allegations were "completely false" and referred himself to the Conservative Party's disciplinary panel.

