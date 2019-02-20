  • STV
Scottish Tory deputy leader 'understands' MP defectors

Dan Vevers Dan Vevers

Jackson Carlaw said he was not 'altogether surprised' at the resignations of three Tory MPs.

Jackson Carlaw: Some Tory MPs are behaving irresponsibly.
The Scottish Conservatives' interim leader has said he "respects and understands" the decisions of three Tory MPs in England to quit the party and join the new Independent Group.

Jackson Carlaw said he was not "altogether surprised" at the resignations of Anna Soubry, Sarah Wollaston and Heidi Allen and accused some Conservative MPs of "behaving irresponsibly".

The trio of Tories join eight Labour defectors on the benches of Westminster's newest parliamentary grouping, the Independent Group.

Soubry, Wollaston and Allen cited the Prime Minister's "disastrous" handling of Brexit as their chief reason for breaking with the party.

They accused the Conservative government of being "firmly in the grip of the ERG and DUP" and of "marching the country to the cliff edge of no-deal".

Theresa May said she was "saddened" at the defections but thanked the three women for their service to the Tory party.

She added: "Of course, the UK's membership of the EU has been a source of disagreement both in our party and our country for a long time. Ending that membership after four decades was never going to be easy.

"But by delivering on our manifesto commitment and implementing the decision of the British people we are doing the right thing for our country, and in doing so, we can move forward together towards a brighter future."

"I am determined that under my leadership the Conservative Party will always offer the decent, moderate and patriotic politics that the people of this country deserve."
Theresa May

Carlaw, who is standing in as Scottish Conservative leader while Ruth Davidson is on maternity leave, echoed the PM's comments.

He said of the resignations: "I certainly am very sorry that they have come about.

"I've been around in politics long enough that there have been resignations from all parties over the years.

"There were some from the SNP over NATO, there have been some from Labour over Jeremy Corbyn.

"I understand that Brexit is a very important issue, it's one that's divided the country, it's one that's divided the Conservative party, and for some people it really has become the cornerstone issue.

"So I respect and understand even if I am very disappointed about the decision they've come to."

Carlaw continued: "I don't know that I'm altogether surprised...

"Clearly there are some in my own party who I think are behaving irresponsibly as we try to secure a deal in relation to leaving the European Union."

He added he did not think the defectors had made the "right decision" but said he hoped "in due course the Conservative party will be somewhere they once again feel they would be comfortable".

Now with 11 MPs, the nascent Independent Group enjoys an equal amount of representation in the Commons to the Liberal Democrats.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.