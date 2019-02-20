  • STV
Charities support proposals to make smacking illegal

STV

NSPCC Scotland said changing the current law would be 'a common-sense move'.

Chastisement: Bill would remove legal defence for parents who smack (file pic).
Chastisement: Bill would remove legal defence for parents who smack (file pic). Getty

Children's charities have welcomed a bill that would remove legal protection for parents who smack their children.

The Children (Equal Protection from Assault) (Scotland) Bill was introduced by Scottish Green MSP John Finnie and is under consideration at the Scottish Parliament.

It would create a law to abolish the defence of reasonable chastisement of a child.

Under current legislation, a person can claim that the physical punishment of a child is justifiable as a parental right or as a right of having charge or care of the child - although the court does also consider a number of factors such as the nature of the action and duration.

In written submissions to Holyrood's Equality and Human Rights Committee on Wednesday, a number of organisations expressed their support for the Bill.

Those included the Church of Scotland, the Royal College of Paediatrics and Child Health, Parenting across Scotland, the Scottish Youth Parliament, CoSLA, Social Work Scotland and the Law Society of Scotland

The Royal College of Paediatrics and Child Health indicated that there is "very extensive evidence" that children subjected to physical punishment are at increased risk of developing aggressive and antisocial behaviours, and stated that there was no evidence of any benefit of using hitting as discipline.

Joanna Barrett, NSPCC Scotland said: "It's wrong that children in Scotland have less protection from assault and that a legal defence which does not exist when an adult is hit can be used to justify striking a child.

"We have long campaigned for equal protection for children and we strongly believe a change in the law is a common-sense move. Closing this loophole brings Scotland in line with dozens of countries across the world and is simply about fairness and equality for our children."

'There would be a duty on the police to investigate any assault on a child and if a sufficiency of evidence exists, report the circumstances to Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service'
Submission from Police Scotland

Mr Finnie said his bill would bring Scotland in line with "international best practice".

He added: "I am pleased that so many individuals and organisations have indicated support and I look forward to the committee scrutinising the bill in the weeks and months ahead."

There has been some criticism of the proposals, with Police Scotland suggesting in their submission to the committee that the legislation could result in increased costs to the force as officers spend time probing allegations against parents.

The submission said: "Police Scotland envisages that the repeal of the defence provided by Section 51 of the Criminal Justice (Scotland) Act 2003 will result in an increase in reporting. This will have potential cost/resource implications for Police Scotland and partner agencies.

"On occasions, it may be assessed that the harm is not, nor is likely to be, significant following a report of what is commonly referred to as 'chastisement'.

"Notwithstanding, there would be a duty on the police to investigate any assault on a child and if a sufficiency of evidence exists, report the circumstances to Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service."

Be Reasonable Scotland, a group which opposes the legislation, said the Government needs to "back away" from the plans to criminalise parents.

The group said: "This is unwarranted state intervention at its very worst."

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.