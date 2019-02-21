  • STV
  • MySTV

Scottish Budget voted through by MSPs at final stage

Dan Vevers Dan Vevers

The Scottish Parliament backed Derek Mackay's tax and spending plans by 66 votes to 58.

Derek Mackay Scottish Budget February 21 2019.

Holyrood has voted to endorse the finance secretary's Budget at the third and final stage by 66 votes to 58.

Derek Mackay's tax and spending proposals for 2019-20 were formally backed on Thursday after the Scottish Government struck a deal with the Greens last month.

The arrangement will mean local authorities can raise council tax by almost 5% in the coming year.

Councils will also be given controversial powers to introduce a workplace parking levy or a new tourist tax on hotel stays.

The support of Holyrood's six Green MSPs meant Thursday's result was in no doubt, despite opposition from the Scottish Conservatives, Labour and the Liberal Democrats.

https://stv.tv/news/politics/1435133-snp-secures-agreement-with-greens-to-pass-scots-budget/ | default

Opening the debate for the government, the finance secretary said he had "strived to deliver stability, sustainability and economic stimulus", adding he was "proud" of the Budget.

But he left the door open to rewriting his plans entirely if there is a no-deal Brexit, as UK chancellor Philip Hammond has also done.

Mackay said he was already working on alternative proposals in the event of the UK crashing out of the EU next month without a deal, but added it would be a "catasrophe" that no measures could satisfactorily mitigate.

It comes after Scotland's chief economist issued a report on Wednesday saying no deal could plunge the Scottish economy into recession and cost 100,000 jobs.

https://stv.tv/news/politics/1435691-no-deal-brexit-risks-scottish-recession-report-warns/ | default

Speaking for the Scottish Conservatives, shadow finance spokesman Murdo Fraser described Mackay's plans as a "pay more, get less Budget".

Highlighting the contentious workplace parking levy, which the finance secretary has conceded no economic analysis was carried out for, Fraser said the Budget's progress had developed into an "omnishambles".

Scottish Labour's James Kelly said the proposals amounted to "cuts all over the country" and called on ministers to increase the income tax rate on top earners to 50p.

https://stv.tv/news/politics/1433700-scottish-budget-income-tax-rates-to-stay-the-same/ | default

Green co-convener Patrick Harvie said his party's negotiations with the Scottish Government had resulted in a "stronger" Budget, while adding it is "not perfect".

He said if other parties had followed his party's approach, the tax and spending proposals could have been even further improved.

Scottish Lib Dem leader Willie Rennie, whose party refused to support the Budget unless Scottish ministers ruled out a second independence referendum, said education and mental health services were being let down.

He said the Budget "could have been different" and that he would have entered into talks had Nicola Sturgeon been willing to consider a "short cessation" of her indyref2 plans.

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

Related Articles

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.