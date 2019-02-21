  • STV
Teaching strike closer as biggest union rejects pay offer

EIS trade union will hold talks on Friday to consider next steps after members snub deal.

Protests were held in Glasgow in October.
Scotland's largest teaching union has rejected an improved pay deal, moving schools across the country closer to possible strike action.

Leaders of the EIS trade union will hold talks on Friday to consider their next steps after members voted against the deal by 57% to 43%.

The local government body Cosla said had offered a 9% increase, with a further 3% next year, to be funded with Scottish Government cash.

More than fourth fifths (81%) of eligible members took part in the ballot, with the union having demanded a 10% rise.

EIS general secretary Larry Flanagan said union members "have voted, by a very clear majority, to reject this pay offer".

The result of the ballot was announced shortly after leaders of the SSTA teaching union revealed its members had voted in favour of the deal.

Almost two thirds (64%) of STTA members voted to accept the pay rise, on a turn out of 76%.

But its general secretary Seamus Searson said: "The government must not see this decision as a boost to teacher morale as many members were voting to get a pay rise that has been long overdue."

Thousands of teachers and their supporters marched through Glasgow in October as part of their campaign for a larger pay hike.

With the EIS executive committee due to meet on Friday, Mr Flanagan said they were still "open to further negotiations".

Gail Macgregor, education spokeswoman at Cosla, said the offer that had been rejected by the EIS was "at the absolute limits" of what councils could afford.

She stated: "We absolutely value the education of our young people and throughout these negotiations have re-iterated the value we place on our teachers and the work that they do.

"That is why a very fair offer, at the absolute limits of what we could afford, was presented to our teachers and I am disappointed with today's rejection."

Ms Macgregor added: "Industrial action in our schools is in nobody's interests and it is for this reason we will continue to engage as positively as we can with government and the trade unions."

