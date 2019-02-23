  • STV
  • MySTV

Lib Dem leader predicts no-deal Brexit will be 'killed off'

STV

Sir Vince Cable thinks there is now a 'sufficient number' opposed to remove this as a prospect.

Vince Cable: He was speaking in Hamilton.
Vince Cable: He was speaking in Hamilton.

MPs will "kill off" any prospect of a no-deal Brexit in crucial House of Commons votes next week, the Liberal Democrat leader has predicted.

Sir Vince Cable said he believed there was now a "sufficient number" of members opposed to remove this as a prospect.

Leaving the European Union on March 29 without a formal deal in place would be "wickedly irresponsible", he insisted, as he hit out at Theresa May for attempting to "blackmail" MPs into backing her.

And as well as making plain he believed a no-deal Brexit could be stopped, he said he was "optimistic" that there would be a second referendum.

Sir Vince told the Scottish Liberal Democrat conference in Hamilton: "I personally don't believe that no-deal Brexit is remotely likely, but it is absolutely scaring the wits out of people who have to trade across frontiers."

But he also told activists: "The positive thing is it can be stopped, and I think there is now a route map as to how we deal with Brexit in the next few weeks and months.

"Next week the priority will be stopping this no-deal nonsense, taking it off the table, removing it, taking away the fear, letting people get on with their lives.

"And I think there is now a sufficient number, reinforced by the cabinet threat this morning, to make sure that we kill this. That is our first priority."

'The positive thing is it can be stopped, and I think there is now a route map as to how we deal with Brexit in the next few weeks and months.'
Sir Vince Cable

After that, he said, the prospect of a People's Vote on the terms of the Brexit deal was now "in sight" - although he warned supporters this could come in an "uncomfortable form".

Speaking about a second referendum he told the conference: "We must keep fighting to the end. I think we will get it.

"It may come in an uncomfortable form, let's be prepared for that. We may find that at the very last minute the Government turns around and says 'OK, you approve my deal subject to a people's vote'. That may be the way it happens.

"That's something we have to do and we have to give the public the opportunity to vote on this issue and we will be out there campaigning to keep our membership of the European Union."

He added: "That's the way forward. I'm optimistic in the next few weeks we will resolve this issue."

'I'm optimistic in the next few weeks we will resolve this issue.'
Sir Vince Cable

With Brexit looming, and with several Labour and Tory MPs having quit their parties to set up Westminster's new Independent Group, Sir Vince said British politics had been "shaken to the foundations" over recent weeks and months.

And he said this "very turbulent" period could provide a "big opportunity".

In Scotland he said the party was "rebuilding support", insisting that increasing the number of Lib Dem MPs from north of the border from four to seven was a "realistic prospect".

And while he warned against an early general election, he said the party was prepared to fight one if necessary.

Sir Vince said: "The country needs an early election like a hole in the head. It would just add to the turbulence, the instability, the ill will which is all around us.

"But if you were Theresa May and you had a bit more oomph and you hadn't made a complete mess of the last one, there would be strong temptation to have an early general election.

"The Labour Party are all over the place, you've got a new group of independent members who haven't yet built up defences for their seats, you could kill them off.

"It must be very tempting for her and her people to think in these terms. "So I think we have to be ready, we are ready."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.