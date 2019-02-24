  • STV
  • MySTV

Blackford calls for Theresa May to go over vote delay

Peter Cassidy Peter Cassidy

The SNP's Westminster leader said the PM has 'failed to deliver what she promised'.

May: Has delayed meaningful vote.
May: Has delayed meaningful vote.

The SNP's Westminster leader Ian Blackford has called for Theresa May to resign if she fails to deliver a Brexit vote this week.

Earlier on Tuesday the PM ruled out putting a "meaningful vote" to the Commons this week, but insisted one would be held by March 12.

Reacting to the news, Blackford said: "If as suggested Theresa May does not bring the promised Brexit vote this week she will have failed to deliver what she promised.

"She should do the honourable thing and go, she is incapable of showing leadership. We must extend article 50 this week and remove the cliff edge."

Mrs May also said that Cabinet collective responsibility had not broken down after pro-EU ministers signalled they could support backbench moves to delay withdrawal in order to prevent a no-deal exit from the bloc.

The Prime Minister said because "positive" talks were ongoing with the EU, a meaningful vote would not be held this week.

Speaking on her way to an EU-League of Arab States summit in Sharm el Sheikh, Egypt, she said: "I was in Brussels last week. My team will be back in Brussels again this coming week. They will be returning to Brussels on Tuesday.

"As a result of that we won't bring a meaningful vote to Parliament this week. But we will ensure that that happens by March 12.

"But it is still within our grasp to leave the European Union with a deal on March 29."

Mrs May also said the Government was still in talks with the EU about the Northern Ireland backstop.

She said: "We are still in that negotiation. We are still talking to the EU about various ways in which we can find a resolution to the issue that Parliament raised."

The PM insisted collective Cabinet responsibility had not broken down after the intervention by Amber Rudd, Greg Clark and David Gauke indicating that they could back parliamentary moves to stop a no deal.

She said: "No, collective responsibility has not broken down. "What we have seen around the Cabinet table, in the party, and in the country at large is strong views on the issue of Europe.

"That is not a surprise to anybody.

"We have around the Cabinet table a collective, not just responsibility, but desire, to actually ensure that we leave the European Union with a deal. That's what we're working for and that's what I'm working for."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.