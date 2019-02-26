Care workers face 'unfair conditions and insecure work'

Inquiry recommends a new watchdog to establish standards in the care sector.

Care: Independent study calls for major reforms (file pic).

Social care workers in Scotland face unfair conditions, "excessive" shifts and insecure work, an inquiry has found.

An independent study into social care highlights the lack of fairness for workers in the sector and calls on the Scottish Government to create a new watchdog to establish minimum standards.

Frontline staff are bearing the brunt of demand for social care but are often on zero-hour contacts or "working beyond contracted hours and working unpaid overtime," the report says.

The 18-month study was led by Henry Simmons, the chief executive of Alzheimer Scotland, and Lilian Macer from Unison, who have urged the Scottish Government to intervene.

It recommends the creation of a body to develop a 'fair work' contract for social care employees and underpin commissioning of social care services, as well as future bargaining in the sector.

Co-chair of the Fair Work Convention, Professor Patricia Findlay of Strathclyde University, said: "Enhancing fair work for social care workers is crucial to ensuring that some of our most vulnerable citizens receive a high quality of care.

"It is concerning to see that this is not currently being realised, mainly due to issues caused by existing funding and commissioning systems, and the lack of effective voice for workers.

"The findings highlight the urgent need for policy makers, commissioners and leaders in the social care sector to work together to set minimum fair work standards for the social care workforce, and provide the opportunity for ongoing dialogue and agreement on workforce matters."

Scottish Labour's shadow health secretary Monica Lennon said: "This is an important report that goes to the heart of how we deliver a better health and social care system, one that values our care workforce and has enough of the right staff to deliver the care people need."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.