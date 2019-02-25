Labour announce backing for second referendum on Brexit

Jeremy Corbyn will tell a meeting of Labour MPs the party will support a public vote.

Brexit: Corbyn will tell MPs of the support.

Labour have announced they will back a second referendum on Brexit.

Jeremy Corbyn will tell a meeting of Labour MPs the party will support or put forward an amendment in favour of a public vote.

He will claim the move has been prompted in a bid to "prevent a damaging Tory Brexit being forced on the country".

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn will tell his MPs: "The Prime Minister is recklessly running down the clock, in an attempt to force MPs to choose between her botched deal and a disastrous No Deal. We cannot and will not accept.

"Last week, after our visit to talk to EU officials and leaders in Brussels and Madrid, no one can be in any doubt Labour's alternative Brexit plan is serious and credible.

"We are convinced our alternative, which puts jobs and living standards first, could command support in the House of Commons, bring people who voted Leave and Remain together, and be negotiated with the EU.

"That's why we will be putting down an amendment in parliament this week setting out Labour's plan: for a comprehensive customs union with a UK say; close alignment with the single market; guarantees on rights and standards; protection for Britain's role in EU agencies; and a security agreement which guarantees access to the European arrest warrant and vital shared databases.

"And we will be calling for legislation to underpin this mandate.

"We will also be backing the Cooper-Letwin amendment to rule out a No Deal outcome. One way or another, we will do everything in our power to prevent No Deal and oppose a damaging Tory Brexit based on Theresa May's overwhelmingly rejected deal.

"That's why, in line with our conference policy, we are committed to also putting forward or supporting an amendment in favour of a public vote to prevent a damaging Tory Brexit being forced on the country."

