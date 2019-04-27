Police probe ‘leaked’ MSPs private Twitter conversation

A screenshot showing exchanges by the SNP’s Ash Denham, Gillian Martin and Ruth Maguire was shared.

Police are looking into the sharing of a private conversation between MSPs on Twitter.

The conversation, apparently addressing the First Minister's stance on transgender rights, appeared to have taken place in private Twitter direct messages in February.

A Police Scotland spokesman confirmed officers are investigating the 'leak'.

He said: "We are investigating the alleged access of unauthorised material."

A Scottish Parliament spokesman said there had been no breach of the Parliament's IT security and the issue was related to the Twitter platform.

