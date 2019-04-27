  • STV
  • MySTV

SNP conference: 'We are the party that does the impossible'

STV

John Swinney said another independence referendum will take place, and the nationalists will win it.

Conference: John Swinney believes independence can be won.
Conference: John Swinney believes independence can be won. The SNP Twitter

John Swinney used his speech at his party's spring conference to claim nationalists can stage and win a second independence referendum.

While the UK Government has steadfastly refused to consider granting Holyrood the powers to hold another vote, Mr Swinney insisted that stance could change.

"We are the party that does the impossible," he told the SNP conference in Edinburgh.

The Deputy First Minister recalled his party had been told they would never win a Holyrood election, adding: "We did that, we did that three times already.

"You'll never win in the Labour heartlands. Well we've done that too.

"And there aren't any Labour heartlands any longer.

"They now say you cannot have another independence referendum and won't win it if you do. My message is simple - we'll soon see about that."

To win independence he said the party needed "to listen to views that are not ours, to find common ground and to put in place a message of hope and reassurance to our people".

He told party activists: "If the Brexit fiasco has told us anything, it has demonstrated we need to have a better dialogue about how we change our country.

"A discussion that includes everyone. A reasoned debate about the choices we face. A discussion that confronts the challenges ahead but lifts the hopes and the aspirations of our people."

While Brexit had left Westminster "paralysed", he insisted the SNP government in Edinburgh had been "building the new Scotland" - noting record health funding, more Scots going to university and unemployment at a record low.

Mr Swinney said: "That's not just the SNP getting on with our day job.

"That's the SNP making sure that thousands of Scots have a day job to get on with in the first place.

"In just the last few months, while Westminster imploded, we have enacted world-leading measures to protect the victims of domestic violence.

"We have established an advanced payment scheme for the elderly and terminally ill victims of childhood abuse.

"We have committed to funding the tuition of EU students starting their studies in Scotland in 2020 just as any good, progressive European nation should do."

He also used his conference speech to announced £16m of funding over three years to help support children, young people and families.

The new Family and Communities Third Sector Fund is being set up by the Scottish Government in a bid to reduce inequality and provide more support to those who need it.

It includes projects such as training in parenting skills and more help for youngsters in care.

The fund, which will be distributed among charities, will have a focus on early interventiond.

He said: "Whether it is schemes aimed at supporting children who are also carers or projects that focus on adult learning, we want to break the inter-generational cycles that blight too many lives.

"Across a wide range of challenges from early learning to child protection and adverse childhood experiences, early intervention is key."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.