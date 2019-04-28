  • STV
  • MySTV

Sturgeon: It's time for Scotland to become independent

STV

The First Minister will make the remarks as she closes the SNP spring conference in Edinburgh.

Speech: Nicola Sturgeon will close SNP's spring conference.
Speech: Nicola Sturgeon will close SNP's spring conference. STV

Nicola Sturgeon will today declare it is "time for Scotland to become independent".

And the Scottish First Minister will cite a recent poll, indicating support for independence has risen to 49%, as an argument for Theresa May's Westminster Government to drop its opposition to a second referendum on the matter.

On Thursday, David Lidington, the PM's de facto deputy, dismissed the prospect of a fresh independence vote, saying: "We don't see any evidence that there's a demand from the people of Scotland for changing the decision they took in 2014."

But after polling by YouGov showed support for Scotland leaving the UK had gone from 45% last summer to 49%, Ms Sturgeon will tell the SNP conference in Edinburgh on Sunday the Tories are already being proved wrong.

The First Minister will address party activists just days after telling MSPs there should be a second independence referendum before the next Holyrood election in May 2021 - suggesting later that such a ballot could take place even if Brexit does not go ahead.

"It is time - time for Scotland to become independent," the SNP leader will say in her keynote speech.

"The last three years have shown, beyond any doubt, that for Scotland the Westminster system is broken.

"Scotland needs the choice of a better future. Scotland needs an independent future."

And while she will say the "UK Government says it will block Scotland's right to choose", she will insist there is a mandate for a referendum from "not just one but two Scottish elections" which has also been endorsed by the Scottish Parliament.

Hitting out at Conservatives on the issue, she will say that while "their only friends in Parliament are the Democratic Unionist Party", Mrs May and her party could "go down in history as the Undemocratic Unionist Party".

The SNP leader will tell the conference: "On Thursday, they tried to justify their position by saying there was no upsurge in support for independence.

"Two days later the latest opinion poll was already proving them wrong.

"It shows support for independence already up. So our job now is to get it surging. And ensure that no Tory government can ever stand in the way of Scotland's right to choose."

The Scottish First Minister will also use her conference speech to unveil plans to "help get the balance right" between short term holiday lets and permanent accommodation in areas where platforms such as Airbnb are impacting on housing.

The move is part of a £150m housing package, which will also include targeted support to help first-time buyers.

Ms Sturgeon will accept Airbnb, with its "cheaper, more flexible travel" options is "one of the reasons Scotland's tourism industry is booming".

But she will add: "For others - particularly in tourist hotspots, like the centre of this city - it is making it harder to find homes to live in.

"So today, we are setting out new plans to help cities like Edinburgh, and islands like Arran, get the balance right."

The Scottish Government is seeking "views on a new system of regulation to make short-term lets subject to the same controls as any other accommodation," the First Minister will announce.

She will say: "We want to give councils the power to control the number of lets and ensure they make a contribution to the services they use."

Green MSP Andy Wightman has repeatedly raised concerns about the impact short-term holiday lets have on Scotland's housing market.

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.