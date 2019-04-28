  • STV
SNP conference: 'Too many waiting too long for treatment'

STV

Health secretary Jeane Freeman said a £70m cash boost would help ease pressure on emergency care.

Speech: Jeane Freeman at the SNP spring conference. The SNP Twitter

Scotland's health secretary said there are "too many people waiting too long for treatment" in Scotland as she announced £70m to cut NHS waiting times.

Speaking at the SNP's spring conference in Edinburgh, Jeane Freeman said the cash would help carry out more operations, such as hip and knee replacements and cataract procedures, and also increase diagnostic appointments.

She pledged the 12-week waiting time targets in Scotland would not be scrapped.

The £70m for 2019/20 is part of the waiting times improvement plan announced in October 2018, and follows on from the £27m allocated in 2018/19.

The plan commits to £535m in frontline spending, as well as around £120m in capital and also comprises the £200m for the elective and diagnostic treatment centres programme.

Ms Freeman told delegates: "Since October 2012 over 1.7 million people have had their inpatient treatment within our 12-week target.

"But there are still too many people waiting too long for the treatment they face.

"The challenge to meet this demand is faced across the UK but in England they look like they are simply abandoning their targets under their Tory government.

"They give up. We don't. I have no intention of abandoning those who are waiting too long, in pain and discomfort for the treatment they need.

"So a few months ago I set out how we will use the significant additional resource to tackle this challenge.

"A plan that systematically brings improvement to ensure our targets are met by the spring of 2021.

"I am pleased to announce today that this year I will be targeting £70m of additional investment to carry out more procedures - hip and knee replacements, cataract procedures, an increase in the number of outpatient and diagnostic appointments - and the next steps in delivery for our five new elective and diagnostic centres, bringing quicker treatment for planned surgery, and easing pressure on emergency care."

Details of the breakdown of the allocation of the £70m by health board and area of specialism are due to be finalised by the end of May.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.