  • STV
  • MySTV

'Lack of support' for children with sight problems

STV

Figures show a record number of schoolchildren require extra help for visual impairment.

By Ryan Maher

A charity has called for greater investment to help school children with visual impairment.

Figures show the number of pupils who require additional support for their vision is at an all-time high.

According to statistics from the Scottish Government, 4574 pupils required additional support for their vision in 2018.

These figures have more than doubled in the last ten years, with 2005 vision impaired pupils in 2010.

During this time, a study by the Scottish Sensory Centre revealed the number of Qualified Teachers of Children and Young People with Vision Impairment dropped from 88 in 2012, to 65 in 2016.

Mark O'Donnell, chief executive of vision charity Royal Blind, believes more support is needed to match these trends.

He said: "It's increasingly urgent. The Scottish Government's own statistics show the numbers have been increasing significantly and the number of qualified teachers hasn't kept pace.

"It's a challenge. I recognise the investment for that isn't easy but I think the unmet need is becoming more evident."

Royal Blind launched their first partnership with East Lothian Council in 2017 to offer regular one-to-one support for pupils with visual impairment in mainstream education.

'Before they came, I wasn't too confident in doing work, but now I am.'
Chris Dowdeswell, pupil

Chris Dowdeswell, 12, from Musselburgh, has been a beneficiary of the service over the last year.

"Before they came, I wasn't too confident in doing work, but now I am," he said.

"If I was to go into high school after primary five, I don't think I would be too excited or very confident.

"But now (moving to high school next year) I'm looking forward to it and I'm confident."

Ophthalmologist Professor Gordon Dutton said the rise is partially down to a greater survival rate of premature babies.

He said: "A very small proportion of children with premature birth, especially those that are born very prematurely can have a brain injury as part of the overall picture.

"There's been a great improvement in survival of young children who've had brain injury and this is the main cause of the increase."

A Scottish Government spokeswoman said: "We are committed to ensuring all children and young people receive the support they need to reach their learning potential. 

"Children and young people should learn in the environment which best suits their needs, whether that is in a mainstream or special school setting. 

"There is a range of provision already in place in Scotland to meet the wide range of children and young people's needs, including for pupils with a vision impairment.

"The Scottish Government provides over £500,000 to voluntary sector organisations to support children and young people with sensory impairment and £150,000 per year to the Scottish Sensory Centre to support training to increase the capacity of staff in schools so they can provide effective support to pupils with a sensory impairment."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.