  • STV
  • MySTV

Can 'approachable' Kezia help rebuild trust in politicians?

Colin Mackay Colin Mackay

STV's Political Editor Colin Mackay reflects on Kezia Dugdale's career in politics.

Kezia Dugdale: TV appearances gave her a media platform (file pic).
Kezia Dugdale: TV appearances gave her a media platform (file pic). REX

In appointing Kezia Dugdale as director of the John Smith Centre at Glasgow University they set out a bold mission: "to rebuild trust and faith in the political process that has become discredited and disrespected in recent years".

Throughout those recent years Kezia Dugdale has been an MSP, deputy then leader of Labour in Scotland and at the forefront of two referendum campaigns. That suggests that she should know what they are talking about.

In terms of "discredited and disrespected", her critics might argue that taking a month off work in the Scottish Parliament for I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here didn't do much for her political credibility. Kezia Dugdale counters that it gave her a much bigger media platform to spread her political message. The Lothian MSP says it helps break the ice at meetings with constituents and makes her much more approachable.

In terms of "trust and faith in politics", there have been times where it's looked like she might have lost her own trust and faith, not just in politics, but in her party and Jeremy Corbyn following a series of rows, some of them leading to her quitting as leader in August 2017 without even telling some of her closest supporters.

https://stv.tv/news/politics/1437392-kezia-dugdale-to-stand-down-from-scottish-parliament/ | default

She denied that when I asked her today, eventually saying she even had faith in Jeremy Corbyn's leadership, but it's hard not to feel that Labour's move to the left and splits over Brexit have helped push her out. She didn't leave with the TiGgers to form Change UK, but I wasn't the only journalist who asked if she would.

When I first met Kezia Dugdale more than a decade ago, she was a parliamentary researcher for Lord Foulkes. She was tipped for great things in the Labour party. Her star rose rapidly becoming an MSP in 2011, then deputy leader and Leader in 2015, after the independence referendum.

By then though, Labour's own star was on the wane. She took over from Jim Murphy after a disastrous 2015 General Election and led the party through the 2016 Scottish Parliament election with Labour dropping from second to third place.

That shows just how hard it is to rebuild trust and faith with the voters, as Kezia Dugdale has found out in politics, so I wish her luck in trying through the John Smith Centre.

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.