  • STV
  • MySTV

Sarwar: Labour complaints process is 'deeply flawed'

STV

The MSP was barred from giving evidence after he complained of racism from a Labour councillor.

An MSP has said Labour's complaints handling process as being "deeply flawed" as he revealed he was barred from giving evidence at a hearing into allegations he suffered racist abuse.

Anas Sarwar said he was given just four days' notice that the party's National Constitutional Committee (NCC) was going to meet to consider his complaint.

When he turned up he said he was prevented from speaking about his experiences because he had not given two weeks' notice that he planned to appear as a witness.

Mr Sarwar said he was left "feeling deeply hurt and demoralised" by the party's internal complaints process - which he said was "deeply flawed and not fit for purpose".

He said: "If even I, as a former deputy leader, interim leader, leadership candidate and shadow cabinet member, don't believe I can get a fair hearing or adequate support from an institution like the Labour Party, then I am left wondering what chance those experiencing discrimination in other walks of life have."

Mr Sarwar now wants the Scottish Labour Party to be given power to deal with complaints raised north of the border.

He said: "It is ludicrous that complaints made in Scotland aren't dealt with in Scotland.

"The Scottish Labour Party should be demanding that disciplinary matters are fully devolved to ensure that cases are dealt with efficiently, quickly and fairly here in Scotland."

'I am left with the sad impression that Islamophobia is one of the last acceptable forms of prejudice'
Anas Sarwar

Mr Sarwar complained about remarks he claims were made to him in 2017 during his unsuccessful bid to be elected as the party's Scottish leader.

Labour councillor Davie McLachlan allegedly told the Glasgow MSP he could not support him because "Scotland wouldn't vote for a brown Muslim P**i".

The case against Mr McLachlan was dismissed by the NCC, with the councillor saying his "reputation and character have been badly maligned by the false accusations".

But Mr Sarwar spoke out against the process, saying after 15 months of "little of no communication" about his complaint he was only notified about the NCC meeting four days before it took place.

He added: "When I arrived at the hearing I was informed by an NCC representative that I could not give evidence as I had not given the committee two weeks' notice of my intention to appear as a witness.

"I was asked to leave and was unable to provide any evidence. The UK Labour NCC panel subsequently ruled that there was no case to answer without any verbal evidence being taken."

Mr Sarwar continued: "Given what I read in the paperwork that was produced for the NCC hearing and my experiences since raising this case and the circumstances of the NCC hearing day itself, I am left with the sad impression that Islamophobia is one of the last acceptable forms of prejudice."

A spokesman for Scottish Labour leader Richard Leonard said: "Richard has said for some time now that he has concerns about the disciplinary process, how properly resourced it is, and whether it delivers fairness to both sides."

A Labour Party spokesperson said: "The Labour Party takes all complaints extremely seriously, which are fully investigated in line with our rules and procedures and any appropriate disciplinary action is taken.

"We are committed to campaigning against racism in all its forms, including Islamophobia, and we will continue to press the Conservative Party to join us in adopting the All Party Parliamentary Group's definition of Islamophobia."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.