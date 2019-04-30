Sarwar: Labour complaints process is 'deeply flawed'

The MSP was barred from giving evidence after he complained of racism from a Labour councillor.

An MSP has said Labour's complaints handling process as being "deeply flawed" as he revealed he was barred from giving evidence at a hearing into allegations he suffered racist abuse.

Anas Sarwar said he was given just four days' notice that the party's National Constitutional Committee (NCC) was going to meet to consider his complaint.

When he turned up he said he was prevented from speaking about his experiences because he had not given two weeks' notice that he planned to appear as a witness.

Mr Sarwar said he was left "feeling deeply hurt and demoralised" by the party's internal complaints process - which he said was "deeply flawed and not fit for purpose".

He said: "If even I, as a former deputy leader, interim leader, leadership candidate and shadow cabinet member, don't believe I can get a fair hearing or adequate support from an institution like the Labour Party, then I am left wondering what chance those experiencing discrimination in other walks of life have."

Mr Sarwar now wants the Scottish Labour Party to be given power to deal with complaints raised north of the border.

He said: "It is ludicrous that complaints made in Scotland aren't dealt with in Scotland.

"The Scottish Labour Party should be demanding that disciplinary matters are fully devolved to ensure that cases are dealt with efficiently, quickly and fairly here in Scotland."

'I am left with the sad impression that Islamophobia is one of the last acceptable forms of prejudice' Anas Sarwar

Mr Sarwar complained about remarks he claims were made to him in 2017 during his unsuccessful bid to be elected as the party's Scottish leader.

Labour councillor Davie McLachlan allegedly told the Glasgow MSP he could not support him because "Scotland wouldn't vote for a brown Muslim P**i".

The case against Mr McLachlan was dismissed by the NCC, with the councillor saying his "reputation and character have been badly maligned by the false accusations".

But Mr Sarwar spoke out against the process, saying after 15 months of "little of no communication" about his complaint he was only notified about the NCC meeting four days before it took place.

He added: "When I arrived at the hearing I was informed by an NCC representative that I could not give evidence as I had not given the committee two weeks' notice of my intention to appear as a witness.

"I was asked to leave and was unable to provide any evidence. The UK Labour NCC panel subsequently ruled that there was no case to answer without any verbal evidence being taken."

Mr Sarwar continued: "Given what I read in the paperwork that was produced for the NCC hearing and my experiences since raising this case and the circumstances of the NCC hearing day itself, I am left with the sad impression that Islamophobia is one of the last acceptable forms of prejudice."

A spokesman for Scottish Labour leader Richard Leonard said: "Richard has said for some time now that he has concerns about the disciplinary process, how properly resourced it is, and whether it delivers fairness to both sides."

A Labour Party spokesperson said: "The Labour Party takes all complaints extremely seriously, which are fully investigated in line with our rules and procedures and any appropriate disciplinary action is taken.

"We are committed to campaigning against racism in all its forms, including Islamophobia, and we will continue to press the Conservative Party to join us in adopting the All Party Parliamentary Group's definition of Islamophobia."

