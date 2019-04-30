  • STV
Former minister Sarah Boyack to replace Kezia Dugdale

STV

Boyack, who was an MSP from 1999 to 2016, said she had 'unfinished business'.

Sarah Boyack: Ran for Labour leadership in 2014 (file pic).
Sarah Boyack: Ran for Labour leadership in 2014 (file pic). © HEMEDIA / SWNS Group

Former transport minister Sarah Boyack will return to the Scottish Parliament to replace Kezia Dugdale, Scottish Labour has announced.

Boyack previously served as MSP for Edinburgh Central from 1999 to 2011 and then for the Lothian region until 2016.

From 1999 to 2001 she was minister for transport, introducing free bus passes for over-60s and disabled people. 

In 2014 she stood to become leader of Scottish Labour, coming third to Jim Murphy and Neil Findlay.

Two years later, Boyack contested the Edinburgh Central seat where she lost out to Scottish Conservative leader Ruth Davidson.

She will take the Lothian list seat which will be vacated by Dugdale, who has announced she will step down from her role as an MSP this summer.

https://stv.tv/news/politics/1437392-kezia-dugdale-to-stand-down-from-scottish-parliament/

Boyack will leave her role as head of public affairs at the Scottish Federation of Housing Associations (SFHA) before her return to politics.

She said: "I've had the privilege to have worked with SFHA, its members and stakeholders for the last two years and have seen the impact both of the Scottish Parliament in framing the work they do and their day in day out support for communities and the affordable, safe and secure homes that they provide for tenants."

https://stv.tv/news/politics/1437415-kezia-dugdale-explains-why-she-s-quitting-holyrood/

She added: "However, there is unfinished business for me. In the last three years the case for concerted action on climate change and the need to redouble our efforts to tackle poverty has accelerated. 

"In Edinburgh, the affordable, accessible housing people need has become harder and harder to secure.

"And then there's the uncertainty and division caused by Brexit.

"These are huge challenges and I'd relish the opportunity to serve in the Scottish Parliament. Finally, I'd want to pay tribute to the hard work of Kez and her team in the Lothians."

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.