Theresa May: Tories will never stop fighting for Union

The Prime Minister said she had an 'old fashioned belief' in democracy during a speech in Aberdeen.

Tory conference: Theresa May made a speech in Aberdeen. Getty Images

Theresa May has pledged the Tories will "never" stop fighting for the Union as she used a speech in Scotland to attack Nicola Sturgeon.

The Prime Minister said she had an "old fashioned belief" in democracy, unlike the SNP leader, who wants there to be a second Scottish independence referendum, as well as a People's Vote on Brexit.

Addressing the Scottish Conservative conference in Aberdeen on the prospect of a second independence vote, May said: "The people of Scotland spoke clearly - but the SNP did not like the answer.

"Last weekend was their party conference, so of course that meant last week there was yet another 'independence update' from the First Minister.

'The people of Scotland spoke clearly - but the SNP did not like the answer.' Theresa May

"Let me just put it this way, I have an old fashioned belief that in a democracy, if you put a question to the people, you should respect the answer they give you.

"That seems to be a pretty big difference between Nicola Sturgeon and me.

"Because not only does she want to rerun the independence referendum because she did not like the decision of the people of Scotland, she also wants to rerun the EU referendum because she did not like the decision of the people of the UK."

The PM hailed Scottish Conservative leader Ruth Davidson - who has just returned to frontline politics after maternity leave.

Davidson's example shows that "success in one of the biggest jobs in British politics should be no barrier to a woman starting a family".

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.