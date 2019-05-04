  • STV
  • MySTV

Ruth Davidson bids to become next First Minister in speech

STV

The Scottish Tory leader made her pitch during her party's conference in Aberdeen.

Pitch: The Tory leader wants to be Scotland's next First Minister.
Pitch: The Tory leader wants to be Scotland's next First Minister. STV

Ruth Davidson has made her pitch to be Scotland's next first minister - pledging to bring about a "blue collar revolution" that would get the country "on the right track".

Despite the next Holyrood elections being two years away in May 2021, the Scottish Tory leader said the choice voters would face then would be between another SNP government led by Nicola Sturgeon "banging on about independence" and a Conservative administration that would offer a "brighter horizon".

Ms Davidson pledged a new approach to vocational education and plans to ensure teenagers stay in education until at least 18 - or otherwise take up a "structured apprenticeship" or training place if they want to go in work.

She also said the "greatest service we can do to our nation" would be "bringing down the curtain on 14 of SNP grudge and grievance".

Closing the Scottish Conservative conference in Aberdeen, Ms Davidson said: "As first minister, I won't use every engagement with the UK Government as a chance to sow division. I'll use it as a chance to deliver better government for the people who live here.

"And I'll make a firm guarantee now: If I am elected Scotland's next first minister, there will be no more constitutional games and no more referenda. We've had enough to last a lifetime."

'That election is still two years away but today it's time we fire the starting gun on the campaign.'
Ruth Davidson

The speech marked her return to frontline politics after going on maternity leave.

She told Tory party activists: "I'm back because I want to put Scotland's constitutional division aside, to allow the country to come back together again.

"I want us to become the largest party in 2021 so we can see all the effort and hours and manpower the current nationalist administration puts into Indyref2 being put into improving our schools, growing our economy and supporting our services.

"I'm back because I want us to build a better Scotland - right here, right now.

"That election is still two years away but today it's time we fire the starting gun on the campaign."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.