  • STV
  • MySTV

Control over migration 'should be devolved to Scotland'

STV

A think tank made the suggestion, which could involve initiatives such as 'regional visas'.

Migration: Think tank recommends the issue should be devolved.
Migration: Think tank recommends the issue should be devolved. CC by Flickr/dun_deagh

Control over migration should be devolved at least in part to Scotland through initiatives such as "regional visas", a think tank has recommended.

In its Future of Europe report, the Scottish Centre for European Relations (SCER) has made a series of recommendations for Scotland, the UK and EU.

One significant change recommended is devolving migration policy to Scotland, at least in part.

The report suggests this could be achieved through "regional visas" or Scottish national insurance numbers.

The EU is recommended to consider having a more open migration policy and holding a Europe-wide debate on the issue, while among the UK recommendations include ending the hostile environment policy on immigration.

Further recommendations for Scotland include creating a clear overarching European strategy involving ramping up its soft power and its ability to contribute to debates on industry and trade.

Among the actions suggested for the EU are major eurozone reform, with a significant central fiscal or fiscal coordination function said to be "essential to address future asymmetric shocks".

The report warns unless the EU creates a stronger coordinated industrial policy response, large member states will likely be encouraged to go ahead with unilateral actions "with significant risks of single market and external economic policy fragmentation".

The EU is also urged to build on its best strategies in key areas such as development, human rights and climate change and "continue to be a leading voice in promoting the benefits of multilateralism".

Both the UK and Scotland are urged to fully comply with EU law on air quality pollution.

SCER director Kirsty Hughes said: "The Scottish Government must develop a stronger, clearer and consistent strategic framework for its European and wider para-diplomacy.

"Whatever happens next with Brexit, or with the independence debate, Scotland needs a strategic approach now to promote Scottish interests in, and Scotland's contribution to, our shared European future. Brexit must not distract from this."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.