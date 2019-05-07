  • STV
  • MySTV

Greens: Far-right populism not the answer to problems

Dan Vevers Dan Vevers

The Scottish Greens call for 'hope over hate' as they launch their European election manifesto.

Scottish Greens European Parliament election launch Glasgow May 7 2019.
STV

Far-right populists are not the answer to the UK's political problems, Scottish Greens' co-convener Patrick Harvie has said, as the party launched its European election manifesto.

With a slogan urging voters to "choose hope over hate", the Greens are hoping to secure their first MEP north of the border at the polls on May 23.

Harvie was joined by fellow co-convener and lead European candidate Maggie Chapman for the launch at West Brewery in Glasgow. 

Speaking to STV News, Harvie highlighted Green gains at last week's English local elections as a template for success, with the Green party adding 194 councillors.

The Glasgow MSP said: "Politics can be quite polarised at the moment and I think that's a sign of the way very many communities feel neglected and ignored by the political mainstream, by the centre-ground status quo parties.

"But turning to hatred, fear, division, xenophobia and the far-right populists, that is not the solution.

"If you look at what happened with the local elections last week down south and in Northern Ireland, actually the Greens have made a massive increase in their number of councillors.

"But not just that: all the pro-Brexit parties were down hugely, and it was those challenging this notion that Brexit is a solution to our problems, they're the parties that did really well, got more people elected.

"I think the same thing can happen again in the European Parliament elections."

He added: "Let's send a message to Theresa May and to Jeremy Corbyn that some dodgy stitch-up behind closed doors, to force through a Brexit that Scotland didn't vote for and a lot of people throughout the UK have turned against - that is not the solution to the country's problems either."

https://stv.tv/news/politics/1437476-ruth-davidson-pm-must-give-ground-to-pass-brexit-deal/ | default

Scottish Greens manifesto: Key points

  • Green Europe: The party wants a Europe-wide net-zero emissions target set as soon as possible to tackle what it dubs the "climate emergency", and an end to subsidies for oil and gas and nuclear. 
  • "New Deal": Scottish Green MEPs will also campaign for greater investment in renewables across Europe to "create millions of jobs", in a bid to deliver 100% of Europe's electricity from renewable sources.
  • Stop Brexit: The Scottish Greens say Scotland's 62% vote to Remain should be respected, meaning either a People's Vote or revoking Article 50 altogether.
  • Workers' rights: The party is demanding fair paid sick leave and parental leave across Europe, as well as a universal basic income for all EU citizens.
  • Nuclear weapons: Steps towards removing all nuclear weapons from Europe will be backed by Scottish Green MEPs, who will also call for the UK to withdraw from NATO.

Harvie described a "Green wave of support" building in the UK and across Europe, with issues like the climate and environmental breakdown "so much further up the agenda".

He also indicated his party, which backs Scottish independence, would call for a second independence referendum by 2021 even if Brexit doesn't happen.

https://stv.tv/news/politics/1437329-sturgeon-hints-at-indyref2-even-if-brexit-cancelled/ | default

"Even if the UK isn't ultimately dragged out of the European Union, we've already seen a fundamental assault against the devolution settlement," Harvie told STV.

"We no longer have the Scottish Parliament that we thought we had when we voted for it 20 years ago, when it was first sitting in Edinburgh.

"We've seen the UK Government willing to retrospectively veto the powers of the Scottish Parliament on a devolved matter just because we do something that they don't like in the Tory cabinet.

"So, we very clearly know that circumstances have changed profoundly - not just the way Scotland has been treated on the Brexit issue, but the way the devolution settlement itself has been shot through by a UK government that simply has contempt for Scotland."

https://stv.tv/news/politics/1433719-supreme-court-rules-out-parts-of-holyrood-brexit-bill/ | default

The Green MSP continued: "That change of circumstances does mean, to me, that the people of Scotland have a right to make their own choice and I hope that happens sooner rather than later."

Lead candidate Chapman raised the prospect of post-Brexit trade deals with countries like the US impacting on Britain's public services.

She told STV: "Theresa May has been talking about trade deals with the United States that would see the wholesale privatisation of the NHS but also likely our education, and transformation of our agriculture and other life-sustaining parts of Scotland's economy.

"That's not what we want and it's not what the Scottish people voted for three years ago."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

Related Articles

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.