Age of criminal responsibility raised from eight to 12

MSPs have passed the Age of Criminal Responsibility (Scotland) Bill by 123 to zero.

Police: Scotland currently has the lowest age.

Scotland currently has the lowest age in Europe at which a person can be held criminally accountable - at just eight. The bill will now increase this to 12.

Campaigners and MSPs have called for the Scottish government to raise it further to either 14 or 16.

More to follow.

